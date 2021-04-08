   

Senate passes controversial Bright Futures proposal
Dennis Baxley. Image via Colin Hackley. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jason DelgadoApril 8, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Seatless bicycle bill whizzes through Senate

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Anthony Sabatini talks tough after House floor no-show

HeadlinesInfluence

Online tax plan clears Legislature

FLAPOL040919CH007
The bill now moves to the House.

The Senate passed a controversial bill Wednesday that would remodel Florida’s Bright Futures Scholarship program.

After lengthy debate, the Senate OK’d the proposal (SB 86) with a 22-18 vote, delivering a blow to the army of outspoken opponents who’ve lobbied against the measure since its inception.

Sen. Dennis Baxley of Marion County is the bill sponsor.

“The goal is to ensure we maximize every dollar the state — and the student — invests in education,” Baxley said. “This legislation creates a framework for informational resources for students and families as they choose the most beneficial major or certificate program for their future.”

Notably, Baxley’s proposal underwent major changes throughout the committee process.

Initially, the bill aimed to steer students toward degrees with more promising job prospects by denying or reducing scholarships for degree programs deemed less fruitful.

But amid strong backlash from Democrats and students, Baxley removed the provision, no longer requiring the Board of Governors and State Board of Education to create and publish a list of ineligible majors.

The bill now seeks to mandate schools to place a student’s account on hold until they receive career readiness training and attest they’re aware of the financials of their career.

The measure further calls on the Board of Governors to publish data on degree fields including average salaries and student loan debt.

“Each student should be encouraged to pursue their passion, but if there are degrees that we know do not lead to jobs, we have an obligation to let the student know as they begin to choose their educational path,” Baxley added.

Despite the changes, Democrats on Thursday continued their condemnation on the Senate floor.

“I do appreciate that the sponsor and the leadership in this chamber moved it along and tried to fix some of the biggest problems we saw, but it’s clear there’s still problems,” said Democratic Sen. Lori Berman.

Collectively, Democrats lambasted an original provision that would undo the merit-based scholarship’s 75% or 100% tuition and fee benefit.

By design, the bill would instead rope scholarship funding to a number determined within the state budget.

“The future of our students are too important,” Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo said. “Their financial needs are too dire for us to ruin the scholarship program.

Republicans, meanwhile, pushed back against the narrative. They contend the scholarships have long been connected to the state budget.

Moreover, they reassure that cuts are not on the horizon.

“I just wanted everybody to know that we are funding Bright Futures,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Kelli Stargel.

Baxley’s bill moves next to the Senate for consideration.

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1.

Post Views: 205

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate votes to phase out state pension program

nextMatt Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories