Matt Gaetz nets Trump endorsement

Days before the Aug. 23 Primary Election, former President Donald Trump has endorsed Congressman Matt Gaetz as the incumbent’s opponent has released ads suggesting Gaetz was “the informant” who led the FBI to raid Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump announced his endorsement on his Truth Social app.

“@RepMattGaetz is a relentless Fighter for the incredible people of Florida’s 1st Congressional District!” Trump posted. “Matt is a Champion of our MAGA Agenda, who tirelessly works to Drain the Swamp, Secure the Border, Support our Brave Veterans and Law Enforcement, Defend the Second Amendment, Stand Up to the Woke Mob, and Fight the Never-Ending Witch Hunts from the Radical Left that are destroying our Country!”

Trump’s post comes the same day Gaetz’s Primary opponent Mark Lombardo released an attack ad questioning why Trump’s son Don Jr. is going to stump for Gaetz in Pensacola on Monday.

The new ad is a “sequel” to an ad the Lombardo campaign released linking the Congressman to the Mar-a-Lago raid.

“What’s the real reason Don Jr. is coming to town?” a female narrator asks. “Is Trump sending him to get the answers everyone wants? Is Matt Gaetz the informant? Gaetz hasn’t denied it. Trump rejected Gaetz’s pardon request.”

Gaetz tweeted a screenshot of Trump’s post but has yet to comment on the twice-impeached former President’s endorsement, though his campaign sent Florida Politics a video of the twice-impeached former President appearing to endorse Gaetz at Mar-a-Lago in April.

“We’re with you all the way,” Trump said to Gaetz in the video. “He does an incredible job. He’s brave, he’s strong, he’s smart, and just, people love him and they get it. They get it. And not that he needs my endorsement, but he has an endorsement from me, 100% endorsement.”

Rebekah Jones, one of the Democrats running in the 1st Congressional District, said she is ready to take on Gaetz in the General Election, though she must beat Peggy Schiller first in the Aug. 23 Primary.

“Gaetz is defeating himself with his constant disrespect of our military and the people living here,” Jones said. “He’s a bad person, and his struggling campaign shows people have wised up to his phony firebrand grift. I’m smarter, I’ve worked hard my entire life to get where I’m at, and I am part of this community. He’s a seasonal visitor, at best. He’s already playing dirty because he’s a vapid fleshsack without an original or creative idea to run a campaign on.”

“Gaetz may be used to getting by on his daddy’s money, but he’s going to find out real quick that I don’t know play when it comes to my community’s well being.”

Trump also announced his endorsements of Florida Republican Congressmen Neal Dunn, John Rutherford and Scott Franklin.