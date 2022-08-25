August 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Last Call for 8.25.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Staff ReportsAugust 25, 20229min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Staff of progressive field organization For Our Future unionizes

HeadlinesInfluence

Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Lindsay Cross, Audrey Henson both head into General Election with $220K cash-on-hand

LAST CALL FEATURED IMAGE GRAPHICS 3.20
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Attorney General Ashley Moody has been endorsed by 64 out of 66 of the state’s elected Sheriffs, her re-election campaign announced.

“Florida Sheriffs are pillars of our law enforcement community, and we owe a debt of gratitude to these selfless and dedicated leaders who risk their lives each day to protect and defend our state and our nation. Now is the time to defend, not defund, the police, and I am proud to always have their back as together we work to combat human and drug trafficking, opioid addiction, senior scams and more,” Moody said.

“Thank you, Florida Sheriffs, for your endorsement and I look forward to our work together over the next four years as we continue to build a stronger, safer Florida.”

Alongside the bulk endorsement came quotes from three Sheriffs backing Moody, including Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister.

“I am excited to support Attorney General Ashley Moody in her campaign for a second term as Florida’s Attorney General. General Moody has been a tremendous partner in providing law enforcement with the tools and resources we need to keep our Florida communities safe. She continues to lead lifesaving efforts in reducing human trafficking and dedicated to protecting our most vulnerable population. Florida needs Attorney General Ashley Moody,” he said.

The endorsements come two days after the General Election matchup was locked in. Moody, a Republican, will face former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, a Democrat, on Nov. 8.

Moody did not face a challenger in the Primary Election and heads into the General with a substantial cash advantage — she has a combined $6.42 million on hand between her campaign account and political committee, Friends of Ashley Moody. Ayala had just $23,149 between her two accounts as of Aug. 18.

Evening Reads

—”Ron DeSantis rolls eyes at Charlie Crist’s ‘dictator’ charge” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

—”‘Our plan might have paid off’: How FPL dollars secretly funded a spoiler vs. Daniella Levine Cava” via Nicholas Nehamas, Douglas Hanks, Sarah Blaskey and Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald

—“Election denying primary candidates are crying fraud, win or lose” via Kaleigh Rogers of FiveThirtyEight

—”Actually, canceling student debt will cut inflation” via Joseph E. Stiglitz of The Atlantic

—“Gavin Newsom pledges $100K to deny DeSantis a second term” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Who is Maxwell Frost, the Gen Z Democratic nominee in Florida?” via David Weigel and Lori Rozsa of The Washington Post

—”Private Florida school that bans LGBTQ students gets $1.6 million in tax dollars” via Leslie Postal and Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Broward schools will hire consultant to review grand jury report and ID any needed fixes” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—”Five takeaways from Tuesday’s elections in Jacksonville” via Andrew Pantazi of The Tributary

—“Developers back out of Florida panther protection proposal” via Craig Pittman of the Florida Phoenix

Quote of the Day

“I think a lot of people who have paid off education debts right now feel like chumps because they did the right thing.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousStaff of progressive field organization For Our Future unionizes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Charlie Crist defeats Nikki Fried, will face Ron DeSantis in General Election
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more