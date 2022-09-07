September 7, 2022
Personnel note: ABC-FEC hires Jaylin Martir as Government Affairs Director

Drew Wilson

Jaylin Martir ART
Martir previously serves as a legislative aide to Rep. Anthony Rodriguez.

The Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (ABC-FEC) is bringing on Jaylin Martiras its director of government and political affairs.

Martir comes to ABC-FEC from the office of Rep. Anthony Rodriguez, where he worked as a legislative aide. He previously worked as the political affairs liaison for the Office of the Majority Leader of the Florida House and managed several political campaigns, including Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin’s.

He is a graduate of Florida International University, where he earned his undergraduate degree as well as a master’s degree in global affairs.

In his new role, Martir will coordinate the ABC-FEC’s government and political affairs efforts at the federal and local levels. He will also manage the organization’s educational outreach efforts.

“One of the cornerstones of ABC-FEC is its advocacy work on behalf of South Florida’s construction industry,” said Peter Dyga, president and CEO of ABC-FEC. “We are excited to have Jaylin join our team and work to make sure the construction industry’s voice is heard on a political level.”

ABC-FEC represents a variety of contractors, suppliers and associate members operating on the state’s east coast from Key West to Brevard County. ABC-FEC bills itself as “the state’s premier professional association for construction workers.”

Its membership includes contractors and companies specializing in everything from plumbing to safety standards.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics.

