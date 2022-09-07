Personnel note: ABC-FEC hires Jaylin Martir as Government Affairs Director

The Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (ABC-FEC) is bringing on Jaylin Martiras its director of government and political affairs.

Martir comes to ABC-FEC from the office of Rep. Anthony Rodriguez, where he worked as a legislative aide. He previously worked as the political affairs liaison for the Office of the Majority Leader of the Florida House and managed several political campaigns, including Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin’s.

He is a graduate of Florida International University, where he earned his undergraduate degree as well as a master’s degree in global affairs.

In his new role, Martir will coordinate the ABC-FEC’s government and political affairs efforts at the federal and local levels. He will also manage the organization’s educational outreach efforts.

“One of the cornerstones of ABC-FEC is its advocacy work on behalf of South Florida’s construction industry,” said Peter Dyga, president and CEO of ABC-FEC. “We are excited to have Jaylin join our team and work to make sure the construction industry’s voice is heard on a political level.”

ABC-FEC represents a variety of contractors, suppliers and associate members operating on the state’s east coast from Key West to Brevard County. ABC-FEC bills itself as “the state’s premier professional association for construction workers.”

Its membership includes contractors and companies specializing in everything from plumbing to safety standards.