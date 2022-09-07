Florida Chamber unveils General Election endorsements for House, Senate

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has announced General Election endorsements for more than 100 state legislative races.

The endorsements drop two weeks after the Chamber celebrated a successful Primary Election, with 37 out of 40 endorsed candidates winning a contested nominating contest.

Many of the General Election endorsements are carried forward from the Primary Election or were otherwise previously announced. There are some additions, however, with 10 new endorsements heading to state House candidates.

The list: Kim Daniels for HD 14, Kiyan Michael for HD 16, Doug Bankson for HD 39, Carolina Amesty for HD 45, Kim Berfield for HD 58, Berny Jacques for HD 59, Karen Gonzalez Pittman for HD 65, Andy Thomson for HD 91 and Jordan Leonard for HD 106.

The Chamber also endorsed Rep. Webster Barnaby, who narrowly defeated Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff in the HD 29 Republican Primary, which was the only member-on-member contest last month.

“Florida continues its growth at a rapid pace – with nearly 1,000 net new residents relocating to Florida every single day. While Florida continues its growth, we need strong leadership with bold and fresh ideas to continue championing economic freedom and a vibrant quality of life,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson.

“The Florida Chamber has put forth a strategic plan to make Florida a top ten global economy by 2030 and we trust that these candidates will keep us on a pathway to get there. This year, we’re proud to stand alongside these candidates for the Florida House and Senate; putting our experience behind getting them elected.”

In all, the Chamber is endorsing 85 candidates running for state House and 27 who are running state for Senate. The list includes 53 incumbent Representatives and 17 incumbent Senators.

The full list of endorsed candidates is below.

Senate:

—SD 1: Sen. Doug Broxson

—SD 2: Rep. Jay Trumbull

—SD 3: Corey Simon

—SD 4: Rep. Clay Yarborough

—SD 6: Sen. Jennifer Bradley

—SD 7: Sen. Travis Hutson

—SD 8: Sen. Tom Wright

—SD 9: Sen. Keith Perry

—SD 10: Sen. Jason Brodeur

—SD 11: Rep. Blaise Ingoglia

—SD 12: Rep. Colleen Burton

—SD 13: Sen. Dennis Baxley

—SD 14: Jay Collins

—SD 17: Sen. Linda Stewart

—SD 18: Rep. Nick DiCeglie

—SD 19: Sen. Debbie Mayfield

—SD 20: Sen. Jim Boyd

—SD 21: Sen. Ed Hooper

—SD 22: Sen. Joe Gruters

—SD 23: Sen. Danny Burgess

—SD 27: Sen. Ben Albritton

—SD 28: Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo

—SD 31: Sen. Gayle Harrell

—SD 36: Sen. Ileana Garcia

—SD 38: Alexis Maria Calatayud

—SD 39: Rep. Bryan Avila

—SD 40: Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez

House:

—HD 1: Rep. Michelle Salzman

—HD 2: Rep. Alex Andrade

—HD 3: Joel Rudman

—HD 4: Rep. Patt Maney

—HD 6: Griff Griffitts

—HD 7: Rep. Jason Shoaf

—HD 8: Gallop Franklin

—HD 10: Rep. Chuck Brannan

—HD 11: Rep. Sam Garrison

—HD 12: Rep. Wyman Duggan

—HD 14: Kim Daniels

—HD 15: Dean Black

—HD 16: Kiyan Michael

—HD 17: Jessica Baker

—HD 18: Rep. Cyndi Stevenson

—HD 19: House Speaker-Designate Paul Renner

—HD 20: Rep. Bobby Payne

—HD 22: Rep. Chuck Clemons

—HD 23: Rep. Ralph Massullo

—HD 24: Rep. Joe Harding

—HD 26: Rep. Keith Truenow

—HD 27: Rep. Stan McClain

—HD 28: Rep. Tom Leek

—HD 29: Rep. Webster Barnaby

—HD 30: Chase Tramont

—HD 31: Rep. Tyler Sirois

—HD 32: Rep. Thad Altman

—HD 33: Rep. Randy Fine

—HD 34: Robert Brackett

—HD 35: Rep. Fred Hawkins

—HD 36: Rachel Plakon

—HD 37: Susan Plasencia

—HD 38: Rep. David Smith

—HD 39: Doug Bankson

—HD 41: Bruce Antone

—HD 45: Carolina Amesty

—HD 48: Rep. Sam Killebrew

—HD 49: Rep. Melony Bell

—HD 50: Jennifer Canady

—HD 51: Rep. Josie Tomkow

—HD 52: John Temple

—HD 53: Jeff Holcomb

—HD 54: Rep. Randy Maggard

—HD 55: Kevin Steele

—HD 56: Brad Yeager

—HD 57: Adam Anderson

—HD 58: Kim Berfield

—HD 59: Berny Jacques

—HD 60: Audrey Henson

—HD 61: Rep. Linda Chaney

—HD 66: Rep. Traci Koster

—HD 68: Rep. Lawrence McClure

—HD 70: Rep. Michael Beltran

—HD 71: Rep. Will Robinson

—HD 72: Rep. Tommy Gregory

—HD 73: Rep. Fiona McFarland

—HD 74: Rep. James Buchanan

—HD 75: Rep. Michael Grant

—HD 76: Rep. Spencer Roach

—HD 77: Tiffany Esposito

—HD 78: Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka

—HD 79: Rep. Mike Giallombardo

—HD 80: Rep. Adam Botana

—HD 81: Rep. Bob Rommel

—HD 82: Rep. Lauren Melo

—HD 83: Rep. Kaylee Tuck

—HD 84: Rep. Dana Trabulsy

—HD 85: Rep. Toby Overdorf

—HD 86: Rep. John Snyder

—HD 87: Rep. Mike Caruso

—HD 91: Andy Thomson

—HD 94: Rep. Rick Roth

—HD 100: Rep. Chip LaMarca

—HD 106: Jordan Leonard

—HD 110: Rep. Tom Fabricio

—HD 111: Rep. David Borrero

—HD 112: Rep. Alex Rizo

—HD 113: Vicki Lopez

—HD 114: Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera

—HD 115: Alina Garcia

—HD 116: Rep. Daniel Perez

—HD 118: Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin

—HD 119: Juan Carlos Porras

—HD 120: Rep. Jim Mooney