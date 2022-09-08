September 8, 2022
Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

September 8, 2022

merry go round 2.6
The wheels keep spinning.

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — on and off — the legislative merry-go-round.

Senate

Out: Lisa Johnson is out as deputy staff director for the Committee on Banking and Insurance.

Out: Andrew Liebert is out as legislative aide and Jae Williams is out as the chief legislative assistant to Bartow Republican Sen. Ben Albritton.

In: Ryan Banfill is in as legislative aide to Quincy Democratic Sen. Loranne Ausley.

Out: Chad Corcoran and Chesten Goodman are out as legislative aides to Jacksonville Republican Sen. Aaron Bean.

In and out: RaShon Young and Zion Tims are in, and Alex Redkin is out as legislative aide to Orlando Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy. Rylie Gay is in as Bracy’s legislative assistant.

Out: Zenya Capellan is out as legislative aide to Tampa Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz.

Out: Charles Smith is out as legislative aide to Clearwater Republican Sen. Ed Hooper.

In and out: Ariana Aubuchon is out as legislative aide to Melbourne Republican Sen. Debbie Mayfield. Joshua McWilliams is replacing Karly Smith as Mayfield’s legislative assistant.

In and out: Robert Marriaga is replacing David Siegel as a legislative aide to Boca Raton Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky.

In and out: Abel Taype is replacing Nicolette Solomon as a legislative assistant to Miami Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo.

House

Out: Adam Brink is out as policy chief to the Early Learning & Elementary Education Subcommittee and in as staff director to the Rules Committee.

In and out: Eric Lloyd is out as policy chief to the Finance & Facilities Subcommittee and in as policy chief to the Insurance & Banking Subcommittee.

Out: Leda Kelly is out as staff director to the Redistricting Committee.

In: Kheva Stenson is in as administrative support for the Agriculture & Natural Resources and PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittees.

Out: Carine Mitz is out as director of the Office of Public Open Government and Office of Public Accountability.

Out: Adrian Young is out as administrative support to the Appropriations Committee.

Out: Cheryl Dewees is out as administrative lead for the Health and Human Services Committee and its subcommittees.

In and out: Angelique Rinaldi is replacing Riley Cornell as a legislative aide to Brevard Republican Rep. Thad Altman.

In: Turner Mitchell is in as district aide to Pensacola Republican Rep. Alex Andrade.

In and out: Nathan Register is in as district aide to Fort Meade Republican Rep. Melony Bell. Anne Bell is out as Bell’s legislative aide.

In and out: Tiffany Robinson is replacing LaVencia Alls as district aide to Homestead Democratic Rep. Kevin Chambliss.

In: Gari Savage is in as legislative aide to Jacksonville Democratic Rep. Tracie Davis.

In and out: Edward Burun is in, and Lucile Malone is out as legislative aide to Tampa Democratic Rep. Fentrice Driskell. Skoervitch Emile moved from Driskell’s district aide to legislative aide.

In: Courtney Hoard is in as district aide to Fleming Island Republican Rep. Sam Garrison.

In: Jim Browne is in as legislative aide to Port Charlotte Republican Rep. Michael Grant.

In and out: Johanna Savelli is out as district aide to Miami Beach Democratic Rep. Michael Grieco and in as district aide to Parkland Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky.

In: Ben Rembaum is in as legislative aide to St. Cloud Republican Rep. Fred Hawkins.

Out: Robert Marriaga is out as district aide to Dania Beach Democratic Rep. Evan Jenne.

In: Kesnel Theus is in as legislative aide to North Miami Democratic Rep. Dotie Joseph.

In and out: Matthew Boggan is replacing Clay Gunter as a legislative aide to Sarasota Republican Rep. Fiona McFarland.

In: Michelle Barre is in as district aide to Naples Republican Rep. Lauren Melo.

Out: Nyesha Anderson and Taj Johnson are out as legislative aides to Jacksonville Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon.

In: Samantha Rosenberg is in as district aide to Palm City Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf.

In: Shannon Shephard is in as district aide to Palm Coast Republican Rep. Paul Renner.

In: Eddie Stokes is in as district aide to North Fort Myers Republican Rep. Spencer Roach.

Out: Ashley Roberts-Ledo is in as district aide to Bradenton Republican Rep. Will Robinson.

Out: Melissa Tellez is out as district aide to West Palm Beach Republican Rep. Rick Roth.

In: Amber Norris is in as district aide to Port St. Joe Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf.

In and out: Sergio Cartagena is replacing Krista Ziehler as a legislative aide to Orlando Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

In and out: Ezequiel Rodriguez is replacing Zachary Myers as district aide to Winter Springs Republican Rep. David Smith.

In: Tobey Houston is in as legislative aide to Tallahassee Democratic Rep. Allison Tant.

In and Out: Catherine Thomson is out as district aide to Fort Pierce Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy and in as district aide to Rep. John Snyder.

In: Myishea White is in as Trabulsy’s district aide.

In and Out: Brilyn Sell is replacing Michael Johnsen as a legislative aide to Lake Placid Republican Rep. Kaylee Tuck.

