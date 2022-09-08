Lincoln Project ‘Sucker’ ad baits Donald Trump’s MAGA money marks

In a very limited cable news ad buy, the political provocateurs of the Lincoln Project are again taking aim at Donald Trump and all the “suckers” that fund him. And Trump is threatening to sue in response.

A new spot geo-targeted to the former President’s summer home in Bedminster, New Jersey reprises a familiar argument from the Lincoln Project: that Trump’s promulgation of the “Big Lie” was his ultimate grift from his cadre of credulous supporters, a capstone to a half century of similar exploitations of credulous marks.

“Donald Trump knows he lost the election, but he pushed the ‘Big Lie’ for the last two years to keep the money flowing for him and his grifter family,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, in a media release accompanying the ad.

“He spun his supporters into a frenzy with total disregard for what it means for the nation. Now, Trump’s supporters are threatening violence and trying to subvert our free and fair elections while he keeps raising money and ‘living large.’ Americans need to stand up and take on Trump and his ultra-MAGA supporters before it is too late,” Galen added.

The spot features a female narrator “delivering some bad news” to “MAGA.”

“Trump told you the election was stolen to rip you off, to sucker you, to take your hard-earned money and shovel it into his pockets,” the narrator intones.

“It was the biggest scam in political history. Every dollar you sent him went to prop up his shaky business empire and lavish lifestyle going. It was a sucker’s game all along.”

Trump offered a damning response on his Truth Social platform, blasting the “Perverts and Lowlifes” of the Lincoln Project and threatening to sue them and Fox News for running the ad.

You can see the Trump screenshot and the ad below.