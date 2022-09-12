September 12, 2022
Personnel note: Samantha Ferrin named lead lobbyist at Simply Healthcare
Congrats to Samantha Ferrin for her new lead role at Simply Healthcare.

Samantha Ferrin ART
'Samantha Ferrin is an asset to any team.'

Samantha Ferrin is taking on the lead lobbyist role at Simply Healthcare, an affiliate of Elevance Health.

“Samantha Ferrin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in government, politics and policy to the Simply team,” said Holly Prince, the plan president of Simply. “Her experience leading state agencies, working in the Legislature and advocating across industries brings great value to our leadership team and positions her well to be a bold advocate for Simply Healthcare and the members we serve.”

Ferrin joins Simply from Greenberg Traurig, where she served as director and advocated on a wide range of issues, including health care, technology and procurement. She previously worked at the Florida Lottery, serving as Interim Secretary and Chief of Staff.

Ferrin spent two terms working in the state House in the Office of Majority Leader and Office of the Majority Whip for Rep. Dana Young under the leadership of House Speakers Will Weatherford and Steve Crisafulli. Her first job in The Process was a position on former Attorney General Pam Bondi’s legislative affairs team.

“Samantha Ferrin is an asset to any team,” said Sen. Jim Boyd. “Her relationships across the branches of government combined with her keen understanding of policy enable her to navigate the process effectively. And she does so with such great professionalism and poise.”

At Simply, Ferrin will oversee government relations and policy issues in Florida involving Medicare, Medicaid and Florida Healthy Kids programs. Simply is a leading Florida managed health care plan that serves Medicare Advantage and Medicaid members in the state of Florida.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

