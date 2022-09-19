Personnel note: Matthew Farrar launches production house EkdroMedia

Florida entrepreneur Matthew Farrar is launching EkdroMedia, a production house that focuses on harnessing the power of social movements, culture and outdoor adventure.

EkdroMedia will develop and produce series for network, streaming, and social channels, as well as produce branded and animated series, develop virtual and augmented reality projects, and connect brands and organizations with the most stunning and organized collection of outdoor visual assets in the world.

“My journey to EkdroMedia was built and realized in state and national parks, on the water, on the trail, and through the lens of my Sony Alpha camera — taking in the real, raw, incredible world around me. Just as so many have prioritized their health and taken to the outdoors over the past two years, my adventures have helped deepen my understanding of how visual and auditory experiences can create moments that remain with viewers long after they end,” Farrar said.

Farrar also announced the creation of OutdoorStock, the most accurate, organized, and user-friendly marketplace for stock images ever built, with images organized by targeted metadata so that users can easily find the right photo or video without wading through thousands of irrelevant and inaccurate results. The platform will also allow brands to commission exclusive expeditions with creators directly.

Farrar noted that “too many marketing campaigns end up with stock photos and videos that inaccurately reflect their subject, inauthentically communicate their message, or require hiring a professional like me to capture exclusive content. I want to open up access to some of the world’s best landscape and wildlife visual content from talented creators — that you can trust is accurate.”

EkdroMedia launches with three major projects in development. Farrar will direct and produce a short-form documentary film focused on the future of the trucking industry in partnership with the Florida Trucking Association. “Wild Escape,” an outdoor docuseries, is currently in pre-production and will give audiences an intimate and unfiltered look at today’s leaders set against the backdrop of some of the world’s most beautiful wild spaces, with the first episode of the series featuring guest Peter Schorsch. The company also launches with an animated series in development, with a creative team led by Jason Maurer, a 20-plus year veteran of the animation and motion picture industry whose Emmy award-winning work strives to entertain while educating audiences on often socially difficult topics.

“EkdroMedia’s focus will be to create powerful and evocative experiences that move people emotionally and inspire them to live authentically,” Farrar added.

In 2014 Farrar co-founded SDS, a marketing firm recently recognized on the Inc. 5000 Southeast — Inc. Magazine’s list of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies in the southeastern United States. During that time, Farrar pioneered innovative new live social video solutions, built cutting-edge video and podcast studios, and directed hundreds of video shoots. He will remain an SDS shareholder and serve as an adviser and board member to the rapidly growing firm.