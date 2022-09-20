September 20, 2022
Migrants sue Florida Governor over Martha’s Vineyard flights
Moving Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vinyard may not be a good look for Ron DeSantis in South Florida.

migrants-martha-vineyard-01-wcvb-jef-220916_1663350102942_hpEmbed_16x9_992
The lawsuit alleges that migrants were induced to cross state lines under false pretenses.

Venezuelan migrants flown to the upscale Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his transportation secretary Tuesday for engaging in a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to relocate them.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, alleges that the migrants were told they were going to Boston or Washington, “which was completely false,” and were induced with perks such as $10 McDonald’s gift certificates.

“No human being should be used as a political pawn,” said Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, which is seeking class-action status in the lawsuit filed on behalf of several migrants who were aboard last week’s flights and Alianza Americas, a network of advocacy groups.

DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit, which also names Secretary of Transportation Jared W. Perdue as a defendant.

The lawsuit alleges that migrants were induced to cross state lines under false pretenses, a line that some Democratic officials are using to urge a federal investigation.

On Monday, Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, opened an investigation into the flights, but the elected Democrat did not say what laws may have been broken. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, whose district includes San Antonio, have asked the Justice Department to begin a probe.

Guesswork was rampant among government officials, advocates and journalists Tuesday about DeSantis’ next move, consistent with the element of surprise that he and another Republican governor, Greg Abbott of Texas, have sought to achieve by busing and flying migrants across the country to Democratic strongholds with little or no notice.

Asked Tuesday about speculation that DeSantis may send migrants to his home state of Delaware, President Joe Biden said: “He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline.”

DeSantis declined to confirm speculation, based on flight-tracking software, that more migrants were on the move. He again defended his decision to fly about 50 Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard, saying their decisions were completely voluntary and, without evidence, that they were in awful condition when Florida got involved.

___

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

 

Associated Press

6 comments

  • Tom

    September 20, 2022 at 7:11 pm

    Lies, deceit and fake stories.
    Tired of liberal apologists.
    No laws were broken.
    Corrupt Dem Sheriff.
    Biden has flown illegals around the country.

    • marylou

      September 20, 2022 at 7:53 pm

      The people are asylum seekers, not “illegals”. There aren’t even enough migrants in Florida for Desantis to fill a little plane with. He had to go find some in TEXAS! He misused your tax$$ to provide a service for Abbott! And take a video!

  • Julio Gomez-Lopez

    September 20, 2022 at 7:21 pm

    DeSantis will give us money…and also go to jail over the beatings and forcing us to sign the documents. One of those pinche gringos showed my wife his salami!!!!

  • Tom

    September 20, 2022 at 7:38 pm

    Joey corsin Yes, they bought it.
    They know you are pervert, incest family.

    • Charlie Crist

      September 20, 2022 at 7:40 pm

      👆Vote for me. I’ll send this guy to jail for incest…or the mental hospital for whatever in the hell is wrong with the guy.

  • Richard Bruce

    September 20, 2022 at 7:47 pm

    Just guaranteed DeSantis the White House. Keep it up. The more press this gets, the less the Governor will have to spend campaigning.

