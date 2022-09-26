Personnel note: The Vogel Group, Holtzman Vogel expand in Tallahassee

The Vogel Group and law firm Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak are expanding in Tallahassee with three new hires.

Chad Revis, Josh Pratt are joining the law firm — Holtzman Vogel — while Tori Deal is coming on as Director of Operations for both firms, further adding to the team’s deep political and policy reach across the state.

“The growth on our team is further evidence our firms are thriving. We are thrilled to welcome this remarkable group of young talent.” Vogel Group principal Eileen Stuart said. “They bring an impressive array of experiences and relationships throughout Florida, which we are already successfully leveraging on behalf of firm clients.”

Pratt most recently served as Deputy General Counsel to Gov. Ron DeSantis, where he managed a wide-ranging portfolio including high-profile litigation, judicial appointments, and legislative priorities. He also clerked for Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady and two federal judges.

Revis previously clerked for Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz at the Florida Supreme Court and before that served on Attorney General Ashley Moody’s executive staff, overseeing initiatives regarding human trafficking and opioids, as well as working as a legal intern at the Republican Party of Florida.

He and Pratt join as associate attorneys at Holtzman Vogel.

Deal joins the team after serving as an executive assistant and adviser to numerous Secretaries at the state Department of Environmental Protection. In this role, Deal advanced the Department’s mission while building relationships with key stakeholders in the natural resources arena. Over the course of her 14 years at DEP, she collaborated directly with policymakers and staff across the entire Florida executive branch.