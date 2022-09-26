September 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: The Vogel Group, Holtzman Vogel expand in Tallahassee

Drew WilsonSeptember 26, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.26.22

APoliticalHeadlines

Eastward shift in path of Tropical Storm Ian prompts warnings in Keys, Southwest Florida

2022Headlines

Democrats in Florida seek to win over Latinos on gun control

Chad.Joshua.Tori
Tori Deal, Chad Revis and Josh Pratt are coming aboard.

The Vogel Group and law firm Holtzman Vogel Baran Torchinsky & Josefiak are expanding in Tallahassee with three new hires.

Chad Revis, Josh Pratt are joining the law firm — Holtzman Vogel — while Tori Deal is coming on as Director of Operations for both firms, further adding to the team’s deep political and policy reach across the state.

“The growth on our team is further evidence our firms are thriving. We are thrilled to welcome this remarkable group of young talent.” Vogel Group principal Eileen Stuart said. “They bring an impressive array of experiences and relationships throughout Florida, which we are already successfully leveraging on behalf of firm clients.”

Pratt most recently served as Deputy General Counsel to Gov. Ron DeSantis, where he managed a wide-ranging portfolio including high-profile litigation, judicial appointments, and legislative priorities. He also clerked for Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady and two federal judges.

Revis previously clerked for Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz at the Florida Supreme Court and before that served on Attorney General Ashley Moody’s executive staff, overseeing initiatives regarding human trafficking and opioids, as well as working as a legal intern at the Republican Party of Florida.

He and Pratt join as associate attorneys at Holtzman Vogel.

Deal joins the team after serving as an executive assistant and adviser to numerous Secretaries at the state Department of Environmental Protection. In this role, Deal advanced the Department’s mission while building relationships with key stakeholders in the natural resources arena. Over the course of her 14 years at DEP, she collaborated directly with policymakers and staff across the entire Florida executive branch.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.26.22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories