September 28, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Most of SW Florida now under a tornado watch as Hurricane Ian nears
A woman surveys downed trees around her home in Davie. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesSeptember 28, 20223min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

Nassau County orders evacuations for Fernandina Beach, low-lying mainland

APoliticalHeadlines

Hurricane Ian moving onshore with ‘extremely dangerous eyewall’

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa International Airport suspends operations through Thursday due to Hurricane Ian

1000 (15)
The storm is veering toward Charlotte County and already delivering impacts.

A tornado watch is in place for most of Southwest Florida, with Hurricane Ian quickly closing in.

As Ian threatens to make landfall in Charlotte County, a tornado watch is being issued for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties until 5 p.m. today. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed the storm 60 miles southwest of Punta Gorda as of 8 a.m. Hurricane force winds extend 40 miles out from the center of the storm. Tropical storm force winds extend farther.

NBC-2 announced on air that conditions have become so hazardous, its own reporters and videographers have been called out of the field. Emergency services are no longer widely available in most in the region and will resume once winds subside to 45 miles per hour in the region.

Medical staff members are working with 911 to provide assistance over the phone if necessary.

Most of Florida is now feeling some impact, whether wind or rain, from Ian as the storm system bears down on the peninsula.

Lee County law enforcement encourages everyone to stay off the roads. High winds, low visibility and downed trees and powerlines exist already, making travel dangerous.

Florida Power and Light reported tens of thousands are without power in the region already. That includes 21, 620 in Collier County alone. Outages also include 4,080 in Charlotte County, 130 in DeSoto County, 4,400 in Lee County 4,110 in Manatee County and 6,090 in Sarasota County.

At a press conference this morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said individuals should treat the storm as if a tornado is threatening the home. There are already reports of damage from twisters and severe winds across the state.

If the tornado watch rises to the level of a tornado warning in areas, residents should act quickly to shelter in place. That means finding a secure location in a home to bring all occupants away from windows.

The National Hurricane Center warns tornadoes are possible today across South and Central Florida.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAccess to Pinellas Co. barrier islands restored for residents

nextSkyway Bridge closes due to winds brought by Hurricane Ian

One comment

  • Tom

    September 28, 2022 at 10:07 am

    Now here I am in Puta Gorda and DeSantis said to shelter in place! Nevermind there’s about to be 12 feet of cold water over my head but he said to shelter in place so that’s what I’m gonna do.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Gov. DeSantis warns SW Florida to shelter in place, brace for Hurricane Ian

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more