Most of SW Florida now under a tornado watch as Hurricane Ian nears

A tornado watch is in place for most of Southwest Florida, with Hurricane Ian quickly closing in.

As Ian threatens to make landfall in Charlotte County, a tornado watch is being issued for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties until 5 p.m. today. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed the storm 60 miles southwest of Punta Gorda as of 8 a.m. Hurricane force winds extend 40 miles out from the center of the storm. Tropical storm force winds extend farther.

NBC-2 announced on air that conditions have become so hazardous, its own reporters and videographers have been called out of the field. Emergency services are no longer widely available in most in the region and will resume once winds subside to 45 miles per hour in the region.

Medical staff members are working with 911 to provide assistance over the phone if necessary.

Most of Florida is now feeling some impact, whether wind or rain, from Ian as the storm system bears down on the peninsula.

Lee County law enforcement encourages everyone to stay off the roads. High winds, low visibility and downed trees and powerlines exist already, making travel dangerous.

Florida Power and Light reported tens of thousands are without power in the region already. That includes 21, 620 in Collier County alone. Outages also include 4,080 in Charlotte County, 130 in DeSoto County, 4,400 in Lee County 4,110 in Manatee County and 6,090 in Sarasota County.

At a press conference this morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said individuals should treat the storm as if a tornado is threatening the home. There are already reports of damage from twisters and severe winds across the state.

If the tornado watch rises to the level of a tornado warning in areas, residents should act quickly to shelter in place. That means finding a secure location in a home to bring all occupants away from windows.

The National Hurricane Center warns tornadoes are possible today across South and Central Florida.