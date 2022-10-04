October 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

About 54% of Lee County has power back. Where are the lights still out?
Image via LCEC

Jacob OglesOctober 4, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Trial date for Gov. DeSantis’ suspension of Andrew Warren set for Nov. 29

FederalHeadlines

Democratic legislators demand feds probe Gov. DeSantis’ migrant flights

HeadlinesHurricane Response

Duke Energy expects to complete power restoration efforts to most customers by Monday night

FeJkw8EXkAAlNpd
Outside Sanibel and Pine Island, LCEC predicts complete restoration on Saturday.

Statistics from the Public Service Commission show most power has been restored even in counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian. But some islands cut off from the mainland still remain impossible to access for lineman.

Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) estimates show it will have power essentially restored, with at least 95% of customers back online come Saturday, Oct. 8. State reports show nearly 54% of customers in Lee County, where Ian made landfall, have power. But LCEC can’t project when Sanibel and Pine Island will come back online until bridges make those communities accessible for utility trucks.

The following counties still have more than 5% of customers without power:

In Charlotte County, 69,973 remain without power, nearly 55%. That includes 69,340 Florida Power & Light (FPL) customers and 633 co-op users.

In DeSoto County, there are still 9,567 in the dark, more than 51% of customers. That includes 9,160 FPL users and 407 on co-op.

In Lee County, 217,866 remain without power, or more than 46% of customers. Of those, 151,316 are co-op users with LCEC and 66,550 are on FPL.

In Sarasota County, 67,370 remain without service, or more than 23%. All are FPL customers.

In Manatee County, 22,528 still lack power, or almost 10% of consumers. Of those, 22,100 are on FPL and 428 have city power.

In Hardee County, 1,639 customers await power, more than 13%, with 1,264 on co-op utilities and 375 on municipal power.

In Hendry County, 2,444 still have no power, more than 12%. That includes 2,010 FPL users and 434 co-op customers.

In Collier County, 22,833 customers still have no service, about 9%. That’s 19,530 FPL customers and 3,303 on co-op power.

Power is considered fully restored in all other areas, but the following other counties still have more than 100 customers still in the dark:

In Volusia County, 4,663 need service, including 3,980 FPL subscribers, 603 on Duke Energy and 80 on municipal power.

In Hillsborough County, 4,430 consumers still don’t have power. That’s 4,420 on Tampa Electric and 10 co-op users.

In Highlands County, there are 1,941 awaiting service, including 1,871 on co-op power and 70 FPL customers.

In Polk County, 1,446 await power, including 1,173 on municipal service, 258 on Duke and 15 on co-op.

In Seminole County, 1,119 still have no electricity, including 698 on Duke and 430 on FPL.

In Glades County, 222 customers, including 120 on FPL and 102 on co-op power, still have no service.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDuke Energy expects to complete power restoration efforts to most customers by Monday night

nextDemocratic legislators demand feds probe Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida’s Hurricane Ian claims at $1.6B — and counting

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more