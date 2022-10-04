About 54% of Lee County has power back. Where are the lights still out?

Statistics from the Public Service Commission show most power has been restored even in counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian. But some islands cut off from the mainland still remain impossible to access for lineman.

Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) estimates show it will have power essentially restored, with at least 95% of customers back online come Saturday, Oct. 8. State reports show nearly 54% of customers in Lee County, where Ian made landfall, have power. But LCEC can’t project when Sanibel and Pine Island will come back online until bridges make those communities accessible for utility trucks.

The following counties still have more than 5% of customers without power:

In Charlotte County, 69,973 remain without power, nearly 55%. That includes 69,340 Florida Power & Light (FPL) customers and 633 co-op users.

In DeSoto County, there are still 9,567 in the dark, more than 51% of customers. That includes 9,160 FPL users and 407 on co-op.

In Lee County, 217,866 remain without power, or more than 46% of customers. Of those, 151,316 are co-op users with LCEC and 66,550 are on FPL.

In Sarasota County, 67,370 remain without service, or more than 23%. All are FPL customers.

In Manatee County, 22,528 still lack power, or almost 10% of consumers. Of those, 22,100 are on FPL and 428 have city power.

In Hardee County, 1,639 customers await power, more than 13%, with 1,264 on co-op utilities and 375 on municipal power.

In Hendry County, 2,444 still have no power, more than 12%. That includes 2,010 FPL users and 434 co-op customers.

In Collier County, 22,833 customers still have no service, about 9%. That’s 19,530 FPL customers and 3,303 on co-op power.

Power is considered fully restored in all other areas, but the following other counties still have more than 100 customers still in the dark:

In Volusia County, 4,663 need service, including 3,980 FPL subscribers, 603 on Duke Energy and 80 on municipal power.

In Hillsborough County, 4,430 consumers still don’t have power. That’s 4,420 on Tampa Electric and 10 co-op users.

In Highlands County, there are 1,941 awaiting service, including 1,871 on co-op power and 70 FPL customers.

In Polk County, 1,446 await power, including 1,173 on municipal service, 258 on Duke and 15 on co-op.

In Seminole County, 1,119 still have no electricity, including 698 on Duke and 430 on FPL.

In Glades County, 222 customers, including 120 on FPL and 102 on co-op power, still have no service.