Tropical Depression 9 expected to strike Southwest Florida as major hurricane

There’s news in the tropics, and it’s not good. The message is to get ready, because a storm is coming. Tropical Depression 9, while underpowered and far away at the moment, is predicted to make landfall in Southwest Florida as a major hurricane around Wednesday afternoon.

“A westward motion is expected to begin tonight and continue through Saturday night, followed by a turn toward the northwest and north-northwest on Sunday and Monday,” according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

“On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea through Saturday, pass south of Jamaica on Saturday night and Sunday, and approach the Cayman Islands on Sunday night and early Monday.”

When the hurricane hits, it will be named Ian, the next name up in the list this year. Heeding meteorologists, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 24 Florida counties Friday afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph at the moment, with higher gusts. The NHC expects the storm to slowly strengthen, becoming Tropical Storm Ian sometime this evening. Ian is to significantly intensify Sunday and Monday, becoming a hurricane sometime Monday morning.