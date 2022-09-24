Rick Scott, Marco Rubio urge Joe Biden to approve federal declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are urging President Joe Biden to approve Florida’s request for a federal pre-landfall disaster declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.
The storm maintains a troubling forecast path toward Southwest Florida, with cones predicting landfall sometime late Wednesday near Tampa. Ian is expected to become a powerful Category 3 hurricane as it nears Cuba.
The two Senators asked for Biden’s approval in a letter sent Saturday. The pair made the request on behalf of DeSantis, who requested a federal pre-landfall declaration to make available resources and support as well as funding sources for emergency protective measures.
“We write in support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration due to Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane and impact Florida in the coming days,” the letter states. “Ensuring that the state has access to the federal resources it needs is imperative to protecting Floridians, property, and our communities. As such, we request that you promptly approve Governor DeSantis’ request for a pre-landfall emergency declaration.”
Earlier Saturday afternoon, DeSantis expanded Florida’s state of emergency to cover the whole state. The Governor originally declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon for 24 counties. At that time, the storm was just known as Tropical Depression 9.
The state of emergency declaration ensures state and local governments have ample time, resources and flexibility to prepare. Under the emergency order, members of the Florida National Guard will be activated and on standby awaiting orders.
To find resources to help prepare for the storm, visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.
It is too early to tell exactly where the storm will eventually make landfall in Florida, but tracks from the National Weather Center show a cone of probability covering almost all of Florida’s peninsula, centered south of Tampa Bay.
Due to the expected large size of the storm, forecasters warn major weather impacts could be felt well outside the storm’s center and that the storm will bring the possibility of dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, strong winds, flash flooding, and potential isolated tornado activity.
