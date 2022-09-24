September 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jimmy Patronis advises Floridians to prep for Tropical Storm Ian insurance claims
Image via AP.

Kelly HayesSeptember 24, 20224min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott, Marco Rubio urge Joe Biden to approve federal declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

APoliticalHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis expands state of emergency throughout Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

APoliticalHeadlines

Tropical Storm Ian grows, expected to impact Florida as major hurricane

Tropica Storm Eta blows Miami Beach
In a PSA, Patronis advises residents to take photo and video evidence of the outside and inside of homes before the storm hits.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued a public service announcement Saturday urging Floridians to prepare for post-storm insurance claims now rather than later.

In the PSA, Patronis advises residents to take photo and video evidence of the outside and inside of homes before the storm hits — that way, there will be concrete evidence to present to insurance providers in the case of destruction.

“Tropical Storm Ian, in the next few days, will more than likely become a hurricane. What I want you to do is take your smart phone, go walk outside your house, and shoot a video of what it looks like today. Then, go back inside your house and shoot that same video inside,” he said in the video.

“If you are affected by this storm, this will give you a cut and dry example of what your house looks like before and after the storm if you had damage. You’ll have that to take to your insurance company in order to have a cut and dry claims process. God bless, stay safe and visit PrepareFL.com for your own hurricane plan,” Patronis said.

But, some state officials are critical about how the current insurance market may hold up against the storm.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis over the unstable property insurance market, saying that Florida homeowners could face a catastrophic property insurance crisis as Tropical Storm Ian grows.

Crist called on DeSantis to require Citizens Insurance to assume all policies for homeowners that have been dropped by their failed insurance company for the next 90 days in response to the upcoming storm.

“Ron DeSantis is the worst property insurance governor in Florida history,” Crist said. “Yet another hurricane is poised to hammer Florida and hundreds of thousands of homeowners have lost their insurance coverage because they can’t afford their premiums or carriers have canceled their policies with no warning.”

Tropical Storm Ian is continuing to gain momentum in the Caribbean, with forecasters predicting it to strike sometime late Wednesday near Tampa. Ian is expected to become a powerful Category 3 hurricane as it nears Cuba.

Heeding meteorologists, Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency across the entirety of the state on Saturday.

“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm,” DeSantis said.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott, Marco Rubio urge Joe Biden to approve federal declaration ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories