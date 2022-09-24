Trucking companies worry capacity could lag storm demand as they await state waivers

Florida trucking companies are worried they won’t be able to move the products necessary for storm preparation as the state prepares for a potential major hurricane next week.

A source with direct knowledge of the trucking industry tells Florida Politics that waivers typically provided prior to hurricane landfall after an executive order declaring a state of emergency is issued have yet to be issued.

At least one order is awaiting fulfillment — sand deliveries to Home Depot and Lowe’s locations for flood preparation, according to the source.

The waivers allow truckers to carry additional weight to increase cargo, expand hours of operation for truck drivers and suspends enforcement of registration requirement for those awaiting registration, all to ensure that demand is met for items that typically face scarcity during storm threats, such as water, gas and sand, among other goods.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, waivers had yet to be issued.

Agency heads for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles issue the waivers, which are authorized following a declared state of emergency. Response from the DHSMV is pending.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued that order Friday for 24 counties, and expanded it Saturday to include the entire state.

The delay could exacerbate fuel and other emergency supply shortages as people flood stores in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian next week, which is expected to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf coast as a category 3 hurricane, according to the latest prediction models.

Trucking companies are also encumbered by driver shortages, according to the source. Nationwide, companies are strapped for drivers. Typically, states facing a storm are able to pull drivers from other states to boost transport capacity. However, because companies in other states are operating at full-capacity, availability may be limited, further restricting the amount of goods that can move during the state of emergency.

Tropical Storm Ian is currently located southeast of Jamaica and is expected to move through the Caribbean through the weekend and into the Gulf of Mexico early next week where warm waters are expected to intensify the storm. Landfall is expected on Florida’s Gulf coast sometime Tuesday.

The center of the prediction cone encompasses the entire state of Florida.