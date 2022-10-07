Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief

First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief.

Tervis, which locally manufacturers the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida imagery. All proceeds from the sale of the newly designed tumbler will go toward the Florida Disaster Relief Fund.

The brightly colored tumblers show the state of Florida with sunbeams surrounding it and an alligator and palm trees below with the words “Together we Shine.”

Tervis is a family-owned and operated company based in Venice, which was directly impacted itself by Hurricane Ian. The company partnered with DeSantis and Volunteer Florida to launch the fundraising campaign.

“Witnessing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has been devastating to the Tervis family, as it has greatly impacted us all,” Tervis President and CEO Rogan Donelly said.

“But what has truly been inspiring is seeing how this hardship has united an entire region. People helping others out in any way they can, even if they themselves have experienced loss, is admirable. That is what motivated us to launch an initiative to raise funds for the recovery efforts for all Floridians.”

The new tumblers go on sale Friday on the Tervis website and will soon be available in stores for purchase.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Tervis to support the Florida Disaster Fund and help Floridians in need. This partnership is uniquely special because as Tervis rebuilds its own team in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, they’re also helping other Floridians recover — such kindness is what Florida is all about,” DeSantis said.

“The newly-designed tumbler signifies the strength of our state, and the Governor and I are tremendously grateful for Tervis’ partnership with this effort.”

In just one week, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $40 million, with DeSantis spearheading efforts to encourage private partners to donate financially.

Volunteer Florida will use donated funds to provide direct aid to those in need throughout recovery.

The Florida Disaster Fund is Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. Those wishing to contribute can visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org, text DISASTER to 20222, or send a check to:

Volunteer Florida Foundation

Attention: Florida Disaster Fund

1545 Raymond Diehl Rd. Suite 250

Tallahassee, FL 32308

Checks should be made payable to the Volunteer Florida Foundation and should include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line.