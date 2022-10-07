October 7, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
Image via Tervis

Staff ReportsOctober 7, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Major work ahead in energy, transport to achieve net-zero emissions in Florida by 2050

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 10.7.22: Kumbaya — missing — lobster roll — breakthrough

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist asks supporters for their ‘personal abortion story’

Tervis Hurricane Ian
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership.

First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief.

Tervis, which locally manufacturers the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida imagery. All proceeds from the sale of the newly designed tumbler will go toward the Florida Disaster Relief Fund.

The brightly colored tumblers show the state of Florida with sunbeams surrounding it and an alligator and palm trees below with the words “Together we Shine.”

Tervis is a family-owned and operated company based in Venice, which was directly impacted itself by Hurricane Ian. The company partnered with DeSantis and Volunteer Florida to launch the fundraising campaign.

“Witnessing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has been devastating to the Tervis family, as it has greatly impacted us all,” Tervis President and CEO Rogan Donelly said.

“But what has truly been inspiring is seeing how this hardship has united an entire region. People helping others out in any way they can, even if they themselves have experienced loss, is admirable. That is what motivated us to launch an initiative to raise funds for the recovery efforts for all Floridians.”

The new tumblers go on sale Friday on the Tervis website and will soon be available in stores for purchase.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Tervis to support the Florida Disaster Fund and help Floridians in need. This partnership is uniquely special because as Tervis rebuilds its own team in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, they’re also helping other Floridians recover — such kindness is what Florida is all about,” DeSantis said.

“The newly-designed tumbler signifies the strength of our state, and the Governor and I are tremendously grateful for Tervis’ partnership with this effort.”

In just one week, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $40 million, with DeSantis spearheading efforts to encourage private partners to donate financially.

Volunteer Florida will use donated funds to provide direct aid to those in need throughout recovery.

The Florida Disaster Fund is Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. Those wishing to contribute can visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org, text DISASTER to 20222, or send a check to:

Volunteer Florida Foundation

Attention: Florida Disaster Fund

1545 Raymond Diehl Rd. Suite 250

Tallahassee, FL 32308

Checks should be made payable to the Volunteer Florida Foundation and should include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 10.7.22: Kumbaya — missing — lobster roll — breakthrough

nextMajor work ahead in energy, transport to achieve net-zero emissions in Florida by 2050

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

With POTUS non-endorsement endorsement of Ron DeSantis, the race for Florida Governor is over

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more