Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate rescheduled

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist will square off Oct. 24, preserving Florida’s one gubernatorial debate after Hurricane Ian led the candidates to postpone the original contest.

WPEC CBS 12 will host the debate in Fort Pierce at 7 p.m. that day, barely two weeks before Election Day. Local news networks will broadcast the debate across the state.

“WPEC-TV and Sinclair Broadcast Group would like to thank Nexstar Media Group, Cox Media Group, Waterman Broadcasting and CBS News and Stations for carrying our debate,” said Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News at Sinclair. “Through their distribution, this important debate will now be available across the state of Florida, giving viewers access to the only televised debate between the candidates.”

The debate was to take place this Wednesday. However, after Hurricane Ian struck Florida late last month, the debate was postponed to create time for recovery and in part for all Floridians to have the opportunity to view the debate, the only debate DeSantis and Crist have agreed to.

Crist, a former Republican Governor and recent Democratic U.S. Congressman, is challenging DeSantis in this year’s Nov. 8 General Election.

“This debate is important. Florida voters deserve a chance to hear from both candidates in the race to determine who will lead our state for the next four years,” Crist said in a statement. “Voters also deserve to hear Gov. DeSantis defend his extremist anti-woman, anti-choice, anti-freedom agenda.”

The hurricane will likely become an election issue as the Republican Governor faces criticism for his hurricane response, including perceived delays in issuing evacuation orders in Lee County that, in some cases, gave residents just 24 hours to make evacuation arrangements. But during his visit to Southwest Florida, President Joe Biden praised DeSantis’ response, largely silencing critics.

Both candidates have been in Southwest Florida and other affected areas offering aid. Both candidates are in Port Charlotte Monday bringing donations and news of relief that is upcoming and underway.

Below are the stations that will broadcast the debate.

