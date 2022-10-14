The abortion story that could shift the tide in Florida

I’ve already said the race for Governor is over.

There’s just too much stacked against Democrat Charlie Crist to pull off an upset and flip the Governor’s Mansion blue for the first time since Buddy MacKay left office in 1999.

Polling is and has been on the incumbent Republican’s side. The GOP has the advantage in voter registration and is turning this longtime purple state more red by the minute. President Joe Biden put the nail in Crist’s coffin when he offered a non-endorsement endorsement for Gov. Ron DeSantis, praising his Hurricane Ian response efforts.

While I don’t think it will change the ultimate outcome, if anything can shift the nearly inevitable tide, it’s news this week of a young girl who was unable to terminate a pregnancy that resulted from incest.

As Buzzfeed first reported, an incest victim reportedly in middle school was unable to obtain an abortion in Florida because she was beyond the 15-week threshold allowable for the procedure in the state. Buzzfeed reported that Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida said the child had to travel “at least two, three states away” to terminate her pregnancy.

This is the type of news that gives Democrats the opportunity to blast Republicans up and down the ballot on an issue that is perhaps the most high-profile this cycle.

It’s easy to dismiss the abortion talk as rhetoric, until there is a middle school-aged student, subjected to abuse that resulted in an unwanted pregnancy, to make it a real-life tragedy.

As the top Republican in Florida, the buck stops with DeSantis. He signed the state’s latest abortion restriction, which provides exceptions for saving the mother’s life, preventing serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality, but not in cases of rape or incest.

There is no hiding from his role in shaping this restrictive legislation. There is no question about whether Republicans will maintain control of the Legislature — Republicans’ majority is too great to unwind in one cycle. So the only hope for those who want to protect a woman’s access to safe and legal abortion is to elect the only candidate for Governor who would veto further restrictions, and work to roll back the 15-week ban.

Public opinion is against DeSantis on the issue. A summer poll from the University of South Florida found that 57% of Floridians disagree with the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Just 9% of Floridians favor an abortion ban without exceptions for rape or incest. Even with exceptions, only 21% support a ban. The poll found that just 15% of respondents favored a ban after 15-weeks gestation.

News of a child incest victim unable to obtain an abortion will, not surprisingly, do little to move the needle among Democrats, but it could shake things up among independents and, perhaps, moderate Republicans.

The USF poll found only 24% of independents approve of overturning Roe, and, while an overwhelming majority of Republicans support overturning Roe, 37% either don’t or don’t have an opinion. That leaves a large portion of nonpartisan or moderate voters to reach before Nov. 8 (there are more than 5 million voters each registered as Republicans or Democrats and more than 3.9 million with no party affiliation).

Democrats will likely (and if they don’t, that’s a whole other topic for discussion) lean into this news, blasting mailers and television ads from now until Election Day appealing to women, allied men, and parents, siblings, friends, etc. of young girls.

If they’re smart, they find a victim willing to speak out about how an abortion saved them from infinite despair after becoming pregnant by rape or incest.

We hear a lot about revictimization. It is not partisan to agree that forcing a victim to relive their attack is not a very compassionate route. Yet, under Florida’s law, victims impregnated through rape or incest have just a small window to end their pregnancies. It’s not a stretch to argue that subjects those victims to further trauma.

This is the sort of emotional story that captures people’s attention. And if Democrats found a willing survivor to tell their story, it might be on par with Florida’s First Lady taking to a political ad to share her heart-wrenching story about surviving cancer.

Except, she had access to health care; this young incest victim didn’t.