Alan Cohn attacks Laurel Lee on abortion issue amid reports of young incest victim

Democratic congressional candidate Alan Cohn is launching a series of digital ads on abortion access. The banner ads critique Republican opponent Laurel Lee for supporting Florida’s 15-week abortion ban.

“The extreme position that Republicans like Laurel Lee are taking on abortion represents not just a massive overreach of government, but also a clear and present danger to our freedoms and to the health and well-being of millions of American women,” Cohn said.

“My position is clear: I will not support a government takeover of women’s reproductive rights, because health care decisions should be made by patients and doctors, not politicians and bureaucrats. Laurel Lee’s willingness to go along with the radical fringe of the Republican Party on this issue is evidence that she does not respect the constitutional rights of Floridians and that she is unfit to serve in Congress.”

Cohn leaned in on the issue after Buzzfeed News published a story, provided through Planned Parenthood, of a middle schooler in Florida impregnated through incest who had to travel two or three states away to obtain an abortion.

“Laurel Lee will take away your medical freedom” reads one ad, alongside a picture of a woman rubbing her temples in distress.

“Laurel Lee wants to make abortion a crime … even for rape victims” reads another showing a young woman behind bars.

“Laurel Lee wants to put doctors in jail,” argues another ad, this one showing a person in scrubs with their hands cuffed behind their back.

Lee, for her part, told WFLA during an extensive interview during the Republican Primary campaign that she supported abortion restrictions but with exceptions for rape and incest. But she also reiterated she supported a 15-week ban in Florida with no such exceptions.

“The most appropriate place for any sort of analysis or decision-making about abortion, and about many things, is in the state Legislatures, where the people have access and the ability to go and petition their members and representatives and have that conversation,” Lee said.

Lee’s campaign reaffirmed that support to WFLA this week. “Florida already has a 15-week limitation, and Secretary Lee was very clear in her support of that as well,” Lee spokesperson Sarah Bascom told the station.

The support for the law prompted Cohn to lean in heavily on the issue, with his campaign calling Lee “so out of touch” on the critical issue that she “supports criminal penalties for doctors providing women with medical care or victims of rape or incest seeking abortions.”

The ads will target voters in Florida’s 15th Congressional District starting this weekend. They will appear on screens a day after Cohn released a statement slamming Lee’s position as extreme.

“It’s hard to believe that anyone could be so cruel, heartless and inhuman that they would want to deny necessary medical care to young girls who are victims of incest, but that’s exactly where Laurel Lee stands,” Cohn said.

“Extreme politicians like Laurel Lee want Washington bureaucrats in charge of women’s lives, and that’s why Democrats, Republicans, independents and anyone who doesn’t believe in a government takeover of health care needs to stop it this November by voting for candidates who believe in medical freedom. Laurel Lee needs to come out publicly and explain how she can sleep at night knowing the ordeal that these young girls went through thanks to the terrible law that she supports.”