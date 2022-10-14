Florida fields 1,300 price gouging complaints after Hurricane Ian

Florida consumers have sent the Attorney General’s office more than 1,300 complaints of alleged price gouging after Hurricane Ian hit the state Sept. 28.

Most of the complaints involve prices for gas and water, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s spokeswoman Kylie Mason confirmed in an email.

The complaints, fielded by the office’s Consumer Protection Division, have yielded $17,000 in rebates for 100 consumers.

The Division can’t issue fines automatically but attempts to get refunds for customers or get businesses to lower their prices.

“Our Rapid Response Team addresses allegations from consumers in an effort to quickly achieve price reductions and obtain refunds for consumers. Securing refunds or price reductions in no way impedes future efforts to bring legal action against an entity and recover fines,” Mason wrote. “These immediate actions are important because price gouging investigations can take time and litigation can last even longer.”

Florida’s prohibition on price gouging takes effect during a declared state of emergency and applies to essential goods after a storm such as gas, water and food purchased at retail, as well as services, equipment, storage facilities and lodging.

If a retailer offers goods or services at a price that “grossly exceeds” the average amount the same goods or services were sold at in the 30 days prior to the emergency, it amounts to price gouging under state law. There is an exception if the price hike can be attributed to additional costs or market trends.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, a storm that slammed the Panhandle in 2018 as a Category 5, and Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that brushed alongside the state’s east coast but never made landfall in 2019, the state secured $180,000 in restitution for consumers for price gouging complaints and levied $65,000 in penalties to businesses.

Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida as a Category 4, bringing massive storm surge and damaging winds, and heavy flooding as it made its way through Central Florida.