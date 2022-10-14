October 14, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida fields 1,300 price gouging complaints after Hurricane Ian
Even a hurricane can't cool down a hot housing market.

Gray RohrerOctober 14, 20223min0

Related Articles

Hurricane Ian

Humana provides $1M in Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Fiona support

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Alan Cohn attacks Laurel Lee on abortion issue amid reports of young incest victim

2022Headlines

‘It’s wrong’: Charlie Crist blasts Gov. DeSantis, PSC for punting on utility rate hikes until after the election

APTOPIX Tropical Weather Florida
So far, 100 consumers have received $17K in restitution.

Florida consumers have sent the Attorney General’s office more than 1,300 complaints of alleged price gouging after Hurricane Ian hit the state Sept. 28.

Most of the complaints involve prices for gas and water, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s spokeswoman Kylie Mason confirmed in an email.

The complaints, fielded by the office’s Consumer Protection Division, have yielded $17,000 in rebates for 100 consumers.

The Division can’t issue fines automatically but attempts to get refunds for customers or get businesses to lower their prices.

“Our Rapid Response Team addresses allegations from consumers in an effort to quickly achieve price reductions and obtain refunds for consumers. Securing refunds or price reductions in no way impedes future efforts to bring legal action against an entity and recover fines,” Mason wrote. “These immediate actions are important because price gouging investigations can take time and litigation can last even longer.”

Florida’s prohibition on price gouging takes effect during a declared state of emergency and applies to essential goods after a storm such as gas, water and food purchased at retail, as well as services, equipment, storage facilities and lodging.

If a retailer offers goods or services at a price that “grossly exceeds” the average amount the same goods or services were sold at in the 30 days prior to the emergency, it amounts to price gouging under state law. There is an exception if the price hike can be attributed to additional costs or market trends.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, a storm that slammed the Panhandle in 2018 as a Category 5, and Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that brushed alongside the state’s east coast but never made landfall in 2019, the state secured $180,000 in restitution for consumers for price gouging complaints and levied $65,000 in penalties to businesses.

Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida as a Category 4, bringing massive storm surge and damaging winds, and heavy flooding as it made its way through Central Florida.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOfficials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories