October 15, 2022
Gov. DeSantis appoints one new member to Enterprise Florida board, reappoints another
2022 will be Ron DeSantis' Session.

Ron DeSantis
Both are from South Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed one new member and reappointed another to a group that steers the Sunshine State’s primary organization for trade and export development.

The Governor’s office on Friday announced the appointment of Jonathan Satter and reappointment of Katherine San Pedro to the Board of Directors of Enterprise Florida, a business-government partnership that today supports more than 60,000 exporting companies statewide.

Satter of North Palm Beach is the chief operating officer and managing director of White Wolf Capital Group, a private investment firm specializing in leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations with offices in Miami, Chicago and Montréal.

He’s been with the firm since July 2021, when he came on as a senior adviser and member of the firm’s Advisory Board. He became COO and managing director in April.

Before joining White Wolf, Satter served as secretary of the state Department of Management Services, where he reported to DeSantis while overseeing a team of more than 100,000 members and a roughly $100 billion enterprise of business, workforce and technology operations.

He joined DMS after leading two companies from startup to exit. One company, Paramount, was acquired in the late 1990s by MediTrust, a real estate investment trust sold publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

He sold the other, WGCompass, to global real estate firm Avison Young in 2013.

San Pedro is a Miami resident and partner at Ballard Partners, a lobbying and public relations firm with more than a dozen stateside and international offices. She previously worked as regional director of external and legislative affairs for AT&T Florida and held a seat on the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce.

As Governor, DeSantis chairs Enterprise Florida. Other members include Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Education Commissioner Manny Díaz Jr., Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, Sen.-elect Bryan Ávila, Sen. Jim Boyd, Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle, TD Bank Regional President Nick Miceli, Brian Ávila, Florida Blue Vice President Gordon Bailey, Barbar & Associates President & CEO Anthony Barbar, Strategic Property Parnters David Bevirt, Associated Industries of Florida President and CEO Brewster Bevis and Publix Super Markets Director of Employment Law Melanie Bonanno, among many others.

ADT Vice President of Government Affairs Holly Borgmann serves as vice president.

Florida law provides that appointed board members serve four-year terms.

