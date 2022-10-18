Email insights: Val Demings’ campaign manager offers debate preview

Ahead of Tuesday night’s Senate debate between U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, the Democratic challenger’s campaign manager is looking to set up the narrative.

“MEMORANDUM: What to Watch for in Val Demings’ Debate,” sent from Zach Carroll to “interested parties,” sets up great expectations for Demings’ performance.

“Marco Rubio has never faced a debate opponent like Chief Val Demings who can take him on and hold him accountable for failing to show up for the people of Florida. Here’s what to expect,” Carroll writes, setting up material familiar to those who have seen Demings’ TV ads.

“Rubio will not be able to run away from his record and his failure to show up for Florida. When a cop doesn’t show up to work — they get fired. That’s how Chief Demings has lived her life, and that’s exactly what Floridians will do for Marco Rubio in 3 weeks,” Carroll contends, describing Rubio as having “one of the worst attendance records of any Florida Senator in modern history.”

One of the Rubio campaign talking points is that Demings hasn’t accomplished much in Congress. Meanwhile, it seems that the challenger will address the issue in aspirational terms.

“Demings’s top priority is lowering prices and fixing the economy, and she has fought in the House of Representatives to find real solutions that will bring down the cost of gas, the cost of health care, and the cost of housing,” the memo contends.

The abortion issue has been one Democrats nationwide have sought to capitalize on in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that undid abortion precedent established in 1973’s Roe v. Wade. Demings has been no exception, and the memo suggests message discipline here, with Rubio’s support for “extremist abortion bans” contrasted with Demings’ position.

“As a law enforcement officer for 27 years, Chief Demings put rapists and sexual abusers behind bars. Demings believes we should prosecute crimes like incest, rape, and sexual assault, not abortion. Chief Demings has been proud to fight for a woman’s right to choose in the House and will continue fighting for a woman’s right to choose in the U.S. Senate,” the memo contends.

Debates generally take twists and turns that can’t be anticipated going in, but what’s clear is that Demings will continue hitting the messaging points she has so far when on stage with Rubio Tuesday night in Lake Worth.