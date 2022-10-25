October 25, 2022
Former Charlie Crist staffers, colleagues endorse Ron DeSantis

Jacob OglesOctober 25, 20224min2

Crist showtime circus
Many now serve in the current Republican Governor's administration.

Colleagues and staffers for Charlie Crist from his time as a Republican Governor are collectively encouraging voters to vote against Crist this cycle.

A collection of Republic figures are signing an open letter unanimously endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election. Officials on the letter include Crist’s former Chief of Staff, George LeMieux, who Crist appointed to the U.S. Senate. Also on the list is Jeff Kottcamp, Crist’s former Lieutenant Governor and now a Tallahassee lobbyist.

“Together, we have known Charlie in virtually all phases of his career and public life,” the letter reads. “We are well-qualified to endorse in the Florida Governor’s race because we have significant experience in public service to the state of Florida. The choice this November could not be more clear: we unanimously endorse Governor Ron DeSantis for re-election.”

In total, 36 individuals signed the message to voters.

Former Attorney General Bill McCollum and former Agriculture Commissioner Charles Bronson, both members of the Florida Cabinet during Crist’s term as Governor, signed on to the letter. So did Ken Pruitt and Jeff Atwater, former lawmakers who served as Senate President during Crist’s term as Governor.

Crist won election as a Republican in 2006 but did not seek re-election, choosing instead to run for Senate in 2010, ultimately losing to Marco Rubio. Amid the Senate run, Crist left the Republican Party and ran as an independent. He later became a Democrat, running unsuccessfully for Governor in 2014 but then winning election to Congress in 2016.

Some of those on the letter worked under Crist but now work within DeSantis’ administration, including Stephanie Kopelousos, DeSantis’ legislative director, and Dane Eagle, DeSantis’ Secretary of Economic Opportunity. Kopelousos served as Transportation Secretary under Crist, and Eagle served as Crist’s Deputy Chief of Staff.

Jason Gonzales, Crist’s chief counsel, also signed the letter. Gonzales has been widely credited with helping Crist shape the Florida Supreme Court with appointments.

Other co-signatories include: Diane Moulton Adams, Torey Alston, Hannak Sumner Causseaux, Brett Cypers, Michaelle Dennard, Pablo Diaz, Arlene DiBenigno, Townson Fraser, Ken Granger, Mike Hanna, Jim Kallinger, James McFaddin, David Mica Jr., Vivian Myrtetus, Dan Olson, Andrew Palmer, Carrie Patrick, Kirk Pepper, Amanda Prater, Bret PraterJim Rimes, Scott Ross, Maryann Smith, Michael Sole, Eileen Stuart, Carolin Timmann, Greg Ungru and Mitchell Wertheimer.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  • Impeach Biden

    October 25, 2022 at 11:22 am

    What say you fake Charlie Crist? The Tsunami is coming and your meltdown will be epic. I have my popcorn ready.🤣

    Reply

    • Tjb

      October 25, 2022 at 11:37 am

      Impeach,
      Isn’t a Tsunami a destructive force like the storm surge that devastated the Fort Myers area recently. Will a Ron’s Tsunamis win destroy Florida?

      Reply

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

