October 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

The Southern Group opens Broward County office, brings on Heidi Richards

Drew WilsonOctober 25, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Poll: Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly oppose full abortion ban, deporting Dreamers

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Jackie Toledo sues Fred Piccolo for sexual harassment

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Both gubernatorial candidates made their points, but did it matter?

southern group
Richards brings extensive experience in transportation, housing, infrastructure and economic development issues to the firm.

The Southern Group announced Tuesday that it is opening a regional office in Broward County.

The Broward office marks the seventh location for the firm, which ranks among Florida’s top firms in terms of size and revenue. Additionally, The Southern Group announced that government veteran and campaign strategist Heidi Richards is coming aboard to lead the new office.

Richards is a former Chief of Staff to former Broward County Commissioner and Mayor Dale V.C. Holness. Her hire brings years of experience in transportation, housing, infrastructure and economic development issues to the firm.

“Heidi is the perfect choice to launch The Southern Group’s Broward presence,” said Paul Bradshaw, the founder and chairman of The Southern Group. “Her amazing work ethic and intellect propelled her to the top ranks of Broward County government, and those same traits will serve our clients well when she represents them before government.  She understands the process, policies, and personalities that drive government in Broward County, and that depth of understanding will be invaluable to our clients.”

Over the course of her career, Richards has helped marshal several high-profile projects across the finish line including a $1 billion convention center and hotel project, a $30 million port project, a $95 million runway reconstruction project and a $122 million transportation surtax initiative.

“Heidi is a relationship builder,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine. “Her understanding of policy and strong connections in Broward County and South Florida enable her to navigate the private and the public sectors effectively while doing both with great professionalism. Those qualities will make her a strong asset to The Southern Group team.”

Miami Managing Partner Nelson Diaz added, “I’m proud to welcome Heidi to The Southern Group South Florida team. She expertly guides her clients through the rigors of local government politics and administration, and I’m confident Broward’s business and stakeholder communities will flourish with her support.”

Richards has been featured on MSNBC, as well as in Legacy Magazine and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. She is touted as a 40 Under 40 Leader in South Florida and was recognized as one of South Florida’s 50 Most Powerful Leaders in Business & Industry in 2020. At The Southern Group, Richards will focus on issues from Broward to Tallahassee.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly oppose full abortion ban, deporting Dreamers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories