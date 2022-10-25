The Southern Group opens Broward County office, brings on Heidi Richards

The Southern Group announced Tuesday that it is opening a regional office in Broward County.

The Broward office marks the seventh location for the firm, which ranks among Florida’s top firms in terms of size and revenue. Additionally, The Southern Group announced that government veteran and campaign strategist Heidi Richards is coming aboard to lead the new office.

Richards is a former Chief of Staff to former Broward County Commissioner and Mayor Dale V.C. Holness. Her hire brings years of experience in transportation, housing, infrastructure and economic development issues to the firm.

“Heidi is the perfect choice to launch The Southern Group’s Broward presence,” said Paul Bradshaw, the founder and chairman of The Southern Group. “Her amazing work ethic and intellect propelled her to the top ranks of Broward County government, and those same traits will serve our clients well when she represents them before government. She understands the process, policies, and personalities that drive government in Broward County, and that depth of understanding will be invaluable to our clients.”

Over the course of her career, Richards has helped marshal several high-profile projects across the finish line including a $1 billion convention center and hotel project, a $30 million port project, a $95 million runway reconstruction project and a $122 million transportation surtax initiative.

“Heidi is a relationship builder,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine. “Her understanding of policy and strong connections in Broward County and South Florida enable her to navigate the private and the public sectors effectively while doing both with great professionalism. Those qualities will make her a strong asset to The Southern Group team.”

Miami Managing Partner Nelson Diaz added, “I’m proud to welcome Heidi to The Southern Group South Florida team. She expertly guides her clients through the rigors of local government politics and administration, and I’m confident Broward’s business and stakeholder communities will flourish with her support.”

Richards has been featured on MSNBC, as well as in Legacy Magazine and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. She is touted as a 40 Under 40 Leader in South Florida and was recognized as one of South Florida’s 50 Most Powerful Leaders in Business & Industry in 2020. At The Southern Group, Richards will focus on issues from Broward to Tallahassee.