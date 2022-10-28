Gov. DeSantis doubles down on diss of ’70s and ’80s construction

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to offer post-storm critiques of bygone eras of Florida construction, again condemning builds from the 1970s and ’80s.

DeSantis was in Marathon Friday, where he redoubled attacks on how builds from that era held up compared to sturdier stock from other periods.

The Governor extolled how newer construction held up during Hurricane Ian, drawing comparisons to how buildings held up during Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“You’d see a building, you wouldn’t even know a storm hit. Then right next to it there’d be something built in like 1981. It’s totally obliterated.”

“Actually, some of the stuff from the ’20s was built better,” DeSantis added. “Whatever happened in the ’70s and ’80s, I don’t know. Not the best building material. I don’t know what it was, but you definitely see that,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis had weeks ago compared earlier construction from other decades favorably to the ’70s and ’80s stock.

“I was talking to folks and they did make a good point,” DeSantis said in Cape Coral Oct. 12. “You know, sometimes the stuff built in like the ’40s and ’50s did better than the stuff built in the ’70s and ’80s.”

The issues, DeSantis contended then, were both with construction in the state and beyond, an interesting point to make about much of the build out during the Sunbelt’s expansion.

“There was definitely a period where some of the structures that were going up, and not just in Florida but across the country, were maybe not built for the long haul,” DeSantis explained.

Whether the construction is from the ’20s, the ’40s or ’50s, the apparently questionable ’70s and ’80s, or this era, the impact for homeowners and the state’s insurance market is considerable. The Office of Insurance Regulation reports over $7.5 billion of catastrophe claims at this writing Friday afternoon.