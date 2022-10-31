Email insights: Democrats claim Ron DeSantis cowed by ‘neo-Nazis’ in wake of Jacksonville silence

Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t offered comment on displays of antisemitism in Jacksonville Saturday, and the Florida Democratic Party isn’t letting him get away with it.
In an email Monday contending DeSantis has moved to “court the white supremacist vote,” an FDP spokesperson derides DeSantis as mute in the face of threats posed by “neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and hate groups.”
“This year alone, Ron DeSantis has had a disturbingly high number of opportunities to condemn anti-Semitism, including neo-Nazi supporters waving a flag that bears his name, but he’s chickened out every time. For someone who seemingly launches a new culture war every day, it is extremely telling that he won’t confront this type of hatred,” said Florida Democratic Party spokesperson Travis Reuther.
“It’s clear that this is DeSantis’ electoral strategy to court the most extreme and hateful segments of his base and that he will always be too much of a coward to protect his constituents from neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and hate groups when the time comes.”
DeSantis was at Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game before heading to New York state to campaign with Lee Zeldin, making his failure to comment even more notable.
The Democrats note “he actually attended the game to perform the coin toss. He even posted a campaign-style highlight video of his appearance to social media, while making no mention of the anti-Semitic displays that occurred just outside.”
The antisemitic messages first surfaced on a overpass on I-10 in western Duval County. A banner urged drivers to “end Jewish supremacy” and “honk if you know it was the Jews.”
Another one surfaced on Arlington Expressway, extolling Kanye West for being “right about the Jews.”
After the football game downtown, similar messages were broadcast on the stadium and other downtown buildings.
The statement from the Florida Democratic Party comes after its gubernatorial candidate, Charlie Crist, castigated DeSantis for non-comment over the weekend.
“But while antisemitism is spreading in our state, Governor DeSantis refuses to condemn it – even when it’s broadcast on the side of a stadium he is in,” Crist added. “It’s a disgusting and absolute failure of leadership.”
14 comments
Impeach Biden
October 31, 2022 at 4:25 pm
I mean it must be desperation time for the Democrats. Is DeSantis suppose to respond to every graffiti message painted in the state? I wouldn’t doubt if it was Nikki Fried, and the fake scientist doing this.
SteveHC
October 31, 2022 at 4:35 pm
– These were not merely some lame “graffiti messages”. And yes, the governor IS “supposed to respond” to blatantly religious and/or racist messages of hatred that occur within his state and ESPECIALLY those that are presented at events that he personally attends. Yep, this surely is FloriDUH…
Impeach Biden
October 31, 2022 at 4:38 pm
I live in a very Jewish County in Florida. Everyone going on with their business as usual. You are making something out of nothing, but go ahead with your hysteria that’s what Dems do.
Ocean Joe
October 31, 2022 at 4:56 pm
Then go ask some of your neighbors how they feel about it, since you don’t seem to get it.
Tjb
October 31, 2022 at 5:29 pm
The party of trump sells hate and lies.
They get all hysterical about drag queens, LGBTQIA+, CRT, and Wokeness. But when it comes to hate, hate is not an issue.
What does Christianity say about hate? Hate your bothers????? Is that the gospel on Sunday? Hate is their new God?
Ocean Joe
October 31, 2022 at 4:44 pm
I like the Joe Corsin version of “Impeach Biden” better than this one.
It’s the liberal in me that gets worked up when folks go after minorities, and it’s the conservative in you that just doesn’t care.
SteveHC
October 31, 2022 at 4:28 pm
DeSantis has had plenty of time now to comment on these latest and most severe antisemitic episodes of Florida, yet continues to remain silent. At this point I’m beginning to think his silence is deliberate. NOT a good sign.
Impeach Biden
October 31, 2022 at 4:39 pm
By the way DeSantis will be easily re-elected. I bet some Jewish folks will vote for him as well.
Joe Corsin
October 31, 2022 at 5:04 pm
Also some deplorables such as yourself will vote for him as well. Same ones who voted for a New York billionaire and snake oil salesmen.
Tjb
October 31, 2022 at 5:14 pm
And some Jews helped Hitler. Ron DeSantis’s November 2021 Campaign ad stated that he had a pair. Since that time he had many opportunities to denounce the repugnant actions of groups that reside in Florida such as the Proud Boys, White supremacists, NAZI and now, Anti-Semitic groups. Ron DeSantis must denounce these abhorrent actions and hate groups.
Come on Ron, be a MAN, and get a moral compass and show Floridians that you have a pair,
Kay
October 31, 2022 at 4:50 pm
It is a given that any type of anti religious or anti color or hate speech or hate behavior or hate rhetoric is reprehensible & any recognition is exactly what these uncivilized sick throwbacks are looking for! Good for the governor, don’t give these creatures the satisfaction!
PeterH
October 31, 2022 at 5:04 pm
Anti-semites and other racist make up a significant portion of the Republican and Ron DeSantis’s voting pool. Why would he criticize their behavior?
Kay
October 31, 2022 at 5:10 pm
That is an idiotic statement!
I’m Jewish and most of my friends thank goodness have converted to Republican! You should post your real name & faces here I’d like to see what a moron looks like!
Joe Corsin
October 31, 2022 at 5:05 pm
He won’t call out the far right because these are the kinds of people who vote GOP. Even if he found out that 10 neo nazis were voting for him he wouldn’t call them out. Politics is religion for GOP empty suit politicians.