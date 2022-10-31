Email insights: Democrats claim Ron DeSantis cowed by ‘neo-Nazis’ in wake of Jacksonville silence

Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t offered comment on displays of antisemitism in Jacksonville Saturday, and the Florida Democratic Party isn’t letting him get away with it.

In an email Monday contending DeSantis has moved to “court the white supremacist vote,” an FDP spokesperson derides DeSantis as mute in the face of threats posed by “neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and hate groups.”

“This year alone, Ron DeSantis has had a disturbingly high number of opportunities to condemn anti-Semitism, including neo-Nazi supporters waving a flag that bears his name, but he’s chickened out every time. For someone who seemingly launches a new culture war every day, it is extremely telling that he won’t confront this type of hatred,” said Florida Democratic Party spokesperson Travis Reuther.

“It’s clear that this is DeSantis’ electoral strategy to court the most extreme and hateful segments of his base and that he will always be too much of a coward to protect his constituents from neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and hate groups when the time comes.”

DeSantis was at Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game before heading to New York state to campaign with Lee Zeldin, making his failure to comment even more notable.

The Democrats note “he actually attended the game to perform the coin toss. He even posted a campaign-style highlight video of his appearance to social media, while making no mention of the anti-Semitic displays that occurred just outside.”

The antisemitic messages first surfaced on a overpass on I-10 in western Duval County. A banner urged drivers to “end Jewish supremacy” and “honk if you know it was the Jews.”

Another one surfaced on Arlington Expressway, extolling Kanye West for being “right about the Jews.”

After the football game downtown, similar messages were broadcast on the stadium and other downtown buildings.

The statement from the Florida Democratic Party comes after its gubernatorial candidate, Charlie Crist, castigated DeSantis for non-comment over the weekend.

“But while antisemitism is spreading in our state, Governor DeSantis refuses to condemn it – even when it’s broadcast on the side of a stadium he is in,” Crist added. “It’s a disgusting and absolute failure of leadership.”