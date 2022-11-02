Ron DeSantis to hold ‘Don’t Tread on Florida Tour’ ahead of General Election

Gov. Ron DeSantis will spend the last weekend before Election Day on a “Don’t Tread on Florida Tour.” He’ll share the stage with country stars and Cabinet members, but won’t come near a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump.

All events will be free to the public but space may be limited. Those interested in attending can check EventBrite listings. Doors open hours in advance of DeSantis’ appearance in many locales. He announced a number of stops over four days before he faces Democratic challenger Charlie Crist on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, CFO Jimmy Patronis, Agriculture Commissioner nominee Wilton Simpson and First Lady Casey DeSantis will appear at various stops.

He will start the tour Friday, Nov. 4, in Northeast Florida, with a Clay County pit stop at bestbet Orange Park at 2:45 p.m. Then he swings south to Brevard County, where another stop takes place in Melbourne at the American Muscle Car Museum at 5:15 p.m. He wraps the day with a 7:30 p.m. appearance in Broward County at the American Top Team in Coconut Creek.

On Saturday, Nov. 5, DeSantis will go through Volusia County and hold a morning stop in Ormond Beach. He will speak at the 2A Ranch at 11:45 a.m. Then the Governor heads north to Seminole County, where he will speak at the Oviedo Amphitheatre & Cultural Center around 2 p.m. He then crosses the state for what’s billed as a first full stop in Port St. Lucie at Tradition Town Hall at 4:30 p.m.

Casey DeSantis notably will also begin a “Stand With DeSantis Tour” on Saturday. She speaks at the College of Central Florida’s Citrus County campus at 5 p.m.

Then on Sunday, Nov. 6, Gov. DeSantis will return to the trail at 3 p.m. for a pit stop at Sun City Center Community Hall. This event made news as it was booked the same day as Trump’s rally for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in Miami.

At the exact same time as Trump’s rally, there will be two events in Southwest Florida taking place as part of the DeSantis tour. The Governor is expected to speak in Sarasota at Universal Flight Training at 5 p.m.

Around the same time, doors will open in Fort Myers for a stop at the Alico Arena, where country music star Parker McCollum will share the stage with the Governor. That event is expected to start at 6:30 p.m.

Also Sunday, Casey DeSantis speaks at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Ocala at 12:30 p.m., and at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages at 3:30 p.m.

Then on Monday, Casey DeSantis will be in Collier County, speaking at Founder’s Square in Naples at 3 p.m.

Gov. DeSantis has one more stop on the tour planned in Palm Beach County, where Trump will presumably be ensconced at his Mar-a-Lago estate. An event location has not yet been announced but DeSantis is expected to speak around 2:30 p.m.

A release from DeSantis’ campaign also teases stops in Orange and Miami-Dade counties Monday, but details have not been announced.