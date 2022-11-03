November 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Orlando hotel rooms busier than 2019 in September despite Hurricane Ian

Gabrielle RussonNovember 3, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Jacksonville’s ‘remedy’ redistricting map is ready for full City Council vote

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Passion to serve’: Marleine Bastien devoted to a brighter, better District 2 in homestretch of Miami-Dade Commission runoff

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Rick Scott blames Mike Bloomberg, George Soros for keeping Democrats competitive

2022-rosen-plaza-orlando-pool
'Weekly occupancy for Orlando hotels exceeded pre-pandemic levels during every week in October to date.'

Orlando, one of the world’s most popular vacation spots, still stayed busy in September despite the roaring Hurricane Ian that closed the city’s airports and its theme parks.

“While Hurricane Ian caused a decline during the last week of September, the healthy demand levels through the rest of the month, including Labor Day weekend, ensured an overall positive performance,” said Visit Orlando’s President and CEO Casandra Matej.

In September, metro Orlando’s hotel occupancy rate hit about 68% — which was better than a pre-pandemic 2019 when 62% of the hotels were filled. The average daily room rate was $129, which was the highest amount recorded ever for a September, Visit Orlando also said.

The Orlando International Airport closed Sept. 28 and reopened at noon, Sept. 30 while the theme parks also shut down for two days when the deadly storm hit the state. 

Overall for September, Orange County collected $24.4 million in bed taxes, the 6% surcharge added onto hotel bills and other short-term stays.

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond called it the highest amount collected ever for the month of September.

The hotel tax collections are skyrocketing for Orange County which is used to fund Visit Orlando, the convention center and other tourism-related expenses. Some critics have argued the money would be better spent on transportation and the community’s other needs.

“For fiscal year 2021-22, annual collections totaled $336.3 million. This is the highest annual collections ever. This shatters the previous record of $284 million for fiscal year 2018-19 by 18.4%,” Diamond said in a news release Thursday.

For the rest of the year, the signs are looking good that Orlando’s tourism wheel is still churning strong.

Halloween and Pride events last month as well as several large groups at the Orange County Convention Center brought in a large number of visitors to Orlando, according to Visit Orlando.

“Weekly occupancy for Orlando hotels exceeded pre-pandemic levels during every week in October to date. In fact, occupancy for the week ending October 22, 2022 was the highest in Orlando since March of this year,” according to Visit Orlando. 

With the end-of-year holidays approaching, November and December are pacing so far about 89% and 87% of 2019 levels although Matej said the gap is narrowing every week.

“Leisure hotel bookings for the two upcoming holiday periods are trailing 2019 by -11% for Thanksgiving and -7% for Christmas week,” according to Matej.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is a journalist who covers theme parks and Florida tourism. She previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the Toledo Blade and the Kalamazoo Gazette. She graduated from Michigan State University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘Passion to serve’: Marleine Bastien devoted to a brighter, better District 2 in homestretch of Miami-Dade Commission runoff

nextJacksonville's 'remedy' redistricting map is ready for full City Council vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Vote with your feet: Post-pandemic Florida transplants twice as likely to be Rs as Ds

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more