Paul Renner assembles Majority Office team, names committee leadership

In less than two weeks on the job, House Speaker Paul Renner continues to build out his leadership depth chart.

The Palm Coast Republican on Friday announced committee and additional Republican leadership for the coming year. The announcement comes after Renner selected his main committee leadership and before he finalizes committee rosters.

“I am excited to announce and congratulate our new Chairs, Vice Chairs, Committee Whips and Majority Conference leadership,” Renner said in a news release. “Our historic majority has produced a talented and deep bench of lawmakers who are ready to serve and take action. Together, we will deliver on our promise to secure Florida’s future and leave our state better off than we found it.”

The list includes several first-time chairmanships at the subcommittee level. It also includes new faces at the core of Majority leadership.

Port Charlotte Republican Rep. Michael Grant was already set to return as Majority Leader, but second-term Republican Reps. John Snyder of Stuart and Adam Botana of Bonita Springs join the Majority Office. Snyder will be Deputy Majority Leader and Botana will be Chief Floor Whip.

Ahead of being sworn in as House Speaker last week, Renner revealed his outline for nine main committees and 23 subcommittees, including the consolidation, elimination and restructuring of several panels. Significant restructuring puts new emphasis on infrastructure, school choice, special districts and more.

Interim meetings for the 2023 Legislative Session begin Dec. 12. That will also be the first day of a one-week Special Session on property insurance.

Such legislation will likely go through the Insurance & Banking Subcommittee of the Commerce Committee.

The Commerce Committee leadership includes Naples Rep. Bob Rommel as Chair, Shalimar Rep. Patt Maney as Vice Chair and Sweetwater Rep. David Borrero as Whip. The Insurance & Banking Subcommittee leadership includes Jacksonville Rep. Wyman Duggan as Chair and Miami Lakes Rep. Tom Fabricio as Vice Chair.

View the full leadership list here.