Paul Renner names committee Chairs for 2022-23

As lawmakers leave Tallahassee after crowning new legislative leaders, House Speaker Paul Renner is announcing committee Chairs for the coming year.

The team includes several familiar faces — all Republicans — to helm the House’s major committees for the 2022-23 Session.

“The knowledge and experience across this team of Committee Chairmen will help us deliver a bold agenda that will secure Florida’s future and help us leave our state better off than we found it,” Renner said in a release. “Our new committee structure will help us move key legislation through the process to address unique challenges and opportunities. I believe we have the right leaders at the right time to live up to this unique moment in Florida history.”

Ormond Beach Rep. Tom Leek will lead the Appropriations Committee, charged with formulating the state budget. Naples Rep. Bob Rommel will Chair the Commerce Committee, which oversees economic and business matters, including insurance.

Interim meetings begin Dec. 12. Lawmakers will also hold a one-week Special Session on property insurance following a devastating hurricane season in Florida.

Renner earlier Tuesday announced a Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery. Majority Leader Rep. Mike Grant of Port Charlotte will Chair that committee.

The Speaker’s lineup also includes changes of pace with Lecanto Rep. Ralph Massullo, a doctor, taking over the Education & Employment Committee, and Brevard County Rep. Randy Fine, a longtime leader of education committees, helming the Health & Human Services Committee.

Palatka Rep. Bobby Payne will lead the new Infrastructure Strategies Committee, overseeing Florida’s growth, including agriculture, conservation and water quality.

Miami Rep. Daniel Perez, who is in line to be House Speaker for the 2024-26 legislative term, succeeds Renner at the Rules Committee.

Lakewood Ranch Rep. Tommy Gregory will lead his first committee as Chair of the Judiciary Committee. So too will Dover Rep. Lawrence McClure, who will helm the State Affairs Committee.

Ocala Rep. Stan McClain will Chair the Ways & Means Committee.