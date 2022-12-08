Emerging Leaders of Tampa Bay announces new leadership team

The Tampa Bay Chamber’s young leadership program, Emerging Leaders of Tampa Bay, announced its 2023 leaders this week at its annual meeting.

More than 225 local professionals attended the 11th annual event, presented by Saint Leo University and Leadership Tampa Alumni.

The new program Chair will be Brett Scafidi of Prime Group Insurance. Mallory Kuma, of Truist Bank, will serve as the program’s Vice Chair.

Other leadership will include Baker Barrios Architects’ Chris Yanes and DTCC’s Ashley Louzon on the Hub for Business Professional Development Committee; Hillsborough Education Foundation’s Joanne Sandoval and Trust Bank’s Mike Manno on the Catalyst Public Policy Committee; and Simpli.fi’s Amanda Johnson and DTCC’s Emma Stepno on the Inclusion Community Outreach Committee.

Program ambassadors will be Creative Sign Designs’ Addie Mentry as marketing ambassador; Ultimate Medical Academy’s Vanessa Jones as the community relations ambassador; and Wilson Dutra Law’s Christian Cok as the recruitment ambassador.

In addition to naming new leadership Tuesday, the group also honored young professionals.

Emerging Leaders awarded Berkadia Senior Director Wyatt Krapf its Deanne Dewey Roberts Emerging Leader Award in recognition of his service in the Tampa Bay community and within the Emerging Leaders organization.

Krapf served as co-Chair and as Chair of the Catalyst Committee and as inaugural co-Chair and later Chair of the Tampa Bay Chamber’s Collegiate Leadership Program. He is an active board member with the Society of Real Estate Professionals and serves on the Tampa Foundation board, which works with local artists to spread inspirational public art throughout the Tampa community.

The award is named for Deanne Dewey Roberts, Emerging Leaders of Tampa Bay co-founder and founder of the Tampa ad agency ChappellRoberts, the group’s founding sponsor.

Emerging Leaders serves young professionals ages 21-35. It launched from an initiative to recruit and retain talent in the Tampa Bay area. The Chamber approved the group’s organization in 2003 and it launched in 2004.