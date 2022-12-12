December 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Toll reduction bill zooms through Senate committee
Ron DeSantis blames Joe Biden for inflation, but what has Florida done to help?

Christine Jordan SextonDecember 12, 20226min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

Fernandina Beach could lose park to airport development

HeadlinesInfluence

Eric Hall returning to Juvenile Justice for Gov. DeSantis’ second term

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers move forward with bill to hike Citizens’ rates, expand reinsurance bailout

DeSantis
Snowbirds also can qualify for the 50% discounts.

Some drivers could see a 50% credit on tolls in the 2023 calendar year — funded by Florida’s budget surplus — under a priority proposal of Gov. Ron DeSantis that is on a fast highway to the finish line during this week’s Special Session.

The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee on Monday voted unanimously to approve SB 6A, which authorizes the Florida Turnpike Enterprise to establish a toll relief program for drivers that notch 35 transactions a month on their SunPass transponders.

The bill cleared through the committee, while the House Appropriations Committee will consider its version of the proposal bill (HB 5A) in committee on Tuesday.

Senate Fiscal Policy Committee member Sen. Lori Berman voted for the bill but asked Sen. Nick DiCegile why the state wasn’t lowering the tolls for everyone given the $500 million general revenue investment needed to make it a reality.

“Thirty-five transactions a month, those are typical folks who drive five or six times a week. Those are typically our hardworking Floridians,” he said, explaining the policy.

Berman said she had “concerns” that the policy picked “winners and losers.” Someone who required dialysis three times a month, she said, wouldn’t qualify for the benefit even though they are using the same roads.

Berman said the proposal should “benefit a broader class.”

The proposal authorizes the Florida Turnpike Enterprise to establish the program effective from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023, for all Florida toll facilities that use a Florida-issued transponder or are interoperable with the Florida Department of Transportation’s SunPass system.

The discounts are for transponders that rack up 35 or more transactions per calendar month. The discounts are equal to 50% of the amount paid for the qualifying transactions.

A “qualifying transaction” is a paid transponder-based toll transaction incurred by a two-axle vehicle for travel on a Florida toll facility using a Florida issued transponder linked to a qualifying account. The account credit must be posted to the qualifying account the month after the credit is earned.

There are no residency requirements for SunPass, which means that the discounts will also apply to snowbirds so long as they meet the minimum number of trips.

In moving the bill during the Special Session on property insurance, the Legislature has agreed to fast-track a proposal that DeSantis initially said would be a priority for the 2023 Regular Session.

It also builds off a proposal DeSantis announced last August called “SunPass Savings.” Under the plan, customers with two-axle vehicles receive a 20% credit to their SunPass account if they incurred at least 40 paid toll transactions in a month, or a 25% credit to their SunPass account if they incur at least 80 paid toll transactions.

Florida toll facilities included in the SunPass Savings program, according to a staff analysis of SB 6A, include the Turnpike Mainline (SR 91/SR 821), Sawgrass Expressway (SR 869), Alligator Alley, Polk Parkway (SR 570), Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Interstate 4 connector, Veterans Expressway (SR 589), Suncoast Parkway (SR 589), Beachline East (SR 528) MP 0-8, Beachline West (SR 528) MP 31-46, Western Beltway (SR 429) MP 0-11, Southern Connector Extension (SR 417) MP 0-3, Seminole Expressway (SR 417) MP 38-55 A/B, Wekiva Parkway (SR 429) Mount Plymouth Rd to SR 46, First Coast Expressway (SR 23), Garcon Point Bridge, Pinellas Bayway, and express lanes.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew questions arise for Ken Welch as several staffers get axed

nextFernandina Beach could lose park to airport development

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories