December 16, 2022
Piera Systems named CES 2023 Innovation Award honoree
Stock image via Adobe.

Air quality monitor
The monitors can be used indoors at schools, hospitals, hotels and offices for real-time air monitoring and even vaping detection.

The Consumer Technology Association’s annual CES convention in Las Vegas has named Piera Systems a 2023 honoree for the Innovation Awards for its groundbreaking Canāree Air Quality Monitor family of products.

The CES 2023 Innovation Awards program this year received a record high number of more than 2,100 submissions.

The convention is held Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

The company’s air quality monitors are built using Piera Systems’ patented Intelligent Particle Sensor technology, which combines ease of use and rapid deployment with particle measurement and environmental sensing capabilities.

“The pandemic put the focus on monitoring indoor air quality, and customers worldwide responded by deploying Canāree AQMs throughout their facilities and institutions,” Piera Systems CEO Vin Ratford said.

“This award recognizes the importance of Canāree AQM’s many ground-breaking innovations, including sensor miniaturization, fine particulate sensing to 0.1 micron, and easy-to-use interfaces with IT systems.”

The company’s air quality monitors accurately detect sub-micron particles, those that are most dangerous because they are readily absorbed into the bloodstream.

With vaping becoming an epidemic among teenagers, the sensors are also useful in detecting use.

“Vaping and smoking constitutes a serious threat to children in schools across America and we at EMT are working hard to provide schools with innovative solutions to improve health outcomes,” Extreme Microbial Technologies COO Karl Seebacher said.

“We are proud to be working with the award-winning Piera team and their highly effective Canāree family of air quality monitors with built-in vape-smoke detection capabilities.”

For those attending CES, Piera Systems will be located at Booth No. 55429 at Venetian Expo Hall D to offer additional information.

Piera Systems’ mission is to make air quality measurement accurate, simple, inexpensive and pervasive to enable major health improvements.

The company is headquartered in Canada.

