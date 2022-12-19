December 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Ron DeSantis has trouble against Donald Trump in crowded field
Ron DeSantis needs a two-man field against Trump.

A.G. GancarskiDecember 19, 20223min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida airports expected to set records during holidays

HeadlinesTech

Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure

APoliticalHeadlines

Christmas tree demand remains high despite inflation

ron desantis
DeSantis needs a clear field to take on the former President. Will he get it?

New polling suggests Gov. Ron DeSantis may face a problem if he runs for the United States presidency in 2024, specifically if the GOP field is crowded as widely expected.

A Harvard-Harris survey in the field on Dec. 14 and 15 showed DeSantis topping former President Donald Trump if a head-to-head national Presidential Primary between the two were hypothetically possible.

Per the poll analysis, a two-way battle between DeSantis and Trump is an “open fight,” with Trump controlling the “hard GOP base.” But when factoring in GOP-leaning independent registered voters, DeSantis tops Trump in the national scenario, with 52% support against 48% for the former President.

That’s the best scenario for Trump in the poll. When independents are out of the sample, GOP registrants remain loyal to Trump. The former President’s 55% is suitable for a double-digit lead against DeSantis.

The less-than-rousing news from this poll continues when a larger hypothetical field of candidates is tested. Trump secures a full 48% in this scenario, 25 points ahead of DeSantis’ distant second. Voters who are unsure or want someone else total 11%, ahead of the third-place finisher: former Vice President Mike Pence, who garnered 6% support.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley had 4% backing, while U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had 2% each. At 1% were Tim Scott and Marco Rubio.

DeSantis’ path seems to mostly depend on whether Trump runs, as without the former President in the field, the Governor gets 48% support. Second-place finisher Pence was the only other candidate in double-digits in this scenario, with 15% support. Haley had 5%, Pompeo and Rubio 3%, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott had 2% support. The other 19% wanted someone else or were otherwise unsure.

If DeSantis does secure the nomination, the poll has good news for him: he’s up in head-to-head hypothetical General Elections against both President Joe Biden (43% to 39%) and Vice President Kamala Harris (45% to 40%).

But to get to November, the Governor must get the delegates at the 2024 Republican National Convention, and this poll outlines a potential complication ahead.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousElon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure

nextFlorida airports expected to set records during holidays

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories