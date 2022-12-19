December 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida airports expected to set records during holidays
Image via AP.

Associated PressDecember 19, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Diagnosis for 12.19.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

DeSantis - TrumpHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis has trouble against Donald Trump in crowded field

HeadlinesTech

Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure

Orlando international Airport AP
The busiest travel day at the Orlando airport is expected to be the day after New Year’s Day.

The holiday travel season this year is expected to rival the busiest seasons before the pandemic at Florida’s two most bustling airports, which will see millions of travelers passing through them, officials said.

Orlando International Airport, the state’s busiest airport and the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. last year, is expected to host 2.9 million passengers during a period that started in mid-December and extends through the first few days of the new year. That would mark a 17% increase over the same period last year when 2.5 million travelers passed through the airport.

Miami International Airport is expected to host 2.5 million passengers for a holiday travel period that lasts from Dec. 21 through Jan. 6, which is Three Kings’ Day, the final Christmas celebration observed by many Christians in Latin America and Spain. That would mark a 1.5% increase over the record-breaking holiday travel season last year.

The busiest travel day at the Orlando airport is expected to be the day after New Year’s Day, with an estimated 162,000 travelers arriving at and departing the airport.

At the Miami airport, the busiest travel days are expected to be Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week, the Friday before New Year’s Day and the Thursday and Friday after New Year’s Day. On those days, an estimated 157,000 travelers are expected to pass through the airport each day, airport officials said.

___
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Ron DeSantis has trouble against Donald Trump in crowded field

nextDiagnosis for 12.19.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories