Smart bikes to roll out new virtual gear technology for indoor spinning

Two years after Florida law first allowed electric bikes due space in Florida road lanes, the industry seeks space inside.

TrueKinetix, an indoor cycling company from Amsterdam, will debut two new smart bikes at CES in January. The TrueBike, already honored with the Sports Innovation Award and Bike Motion Innovation Award, is billed as the first robotic indoor smart bike on the market. The True Trainer, one of the honorees for this year’s CES Innovation Awards, offers drive to cyclists as the spin.

The focus with these cycles is to push those at the wheel to train for as long as electronic bike users and other cyclists can pedal outdoors.

“Sweating for hours on an indoor bike finally has the desired effect thanks to TrueBike and TrueTrainer, and we’re proud to be the first company in the indoor cycling sector to bring this technology to market,” said TrueKinetix founder and CEO Bas van Rens. “We already see tremendous interest from the U.S. market, specifically from the cycling community who want to stay safe by cycling indoors.”

The company said statistically, spin sessions on indoor bikes last only 30% of the time outside cyclists spend on wheels. Moreover, those working out use 20% less power.

The robotic bikes do away with flywheels and incorporate virtual gears and simulated motions to elevate and simulate the outdoor experience. This actually makes it easier to switch through pre-set options for gearing a session, while emulating the feel of a bike on road or rough terrain.

Response to other products gives the company confidence in the success of these new indoor cycles.

“When people take a test ride on the TrueBike or TrueTrainer, 75% of them become customers,” van Rens said. “We look forward to even more cyclists in the U.S. trying our products.”

Moreover, the product weighs only 33 pounds. And cyclists who develop custom training routines and regimens can store data on the cloud, and also display metrics on any standard television or monitor.

The Dutch company has been working on its technologies since its founding in 2017, and frequently has generated buzz at CES.