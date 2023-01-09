January 9, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Brightline on track to open Orlando airport station this year
Is Brightline ready for its big speed test?

Drew WilsonJanuary 9, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Elected Broward School Board member sues over Governor’s order that voided his election

HeadlinesTech

Timeplast StartEngine campaign lands $1M

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Chamber previews Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit

brightline 10.20.22 1
The station will connect Orlando to South Florida.

Brightline announced Monday it is on schedule to open an Orlando station in 2023.

“This year, Orlando’s newest attraction is a different kind of ride. Located at Orlando International Airport, Brightline Orlando Station is on track to open in 2023 with service between Miami and Orlando,” a news release from the commuter rail reads.

The Orlando train station will connect 170 miles of track from Central Florida to South Florida. Construction is underway in the South Terminal of Orlando International Airport. Brightline said riders can cut their travel time in half by taking a train from Orlando to Miami rather than traveling by car.

The higher-speed rail speeds along at 125 miles per hour, allowing passengers to leave Orlando and arrive at West Palm Beach within 2 hours. Additionally, the company said the train ride features a “100% carbon neutral footprint for a cleaner way to ride.”

Some more stats: The project will use 225 million pounds of American steel, will include the laying of 490,000 ties and the transport of 2.35 million tons of granite and limestone by 20,000 railcars. Approximately 2 million spikes and bolts will be hammered and put in place over the next 36 months.

Brightline’s Orlando station is planned to connect to Orlando’s SunRail commuter rail.

The Sunshine Corridor proposal agreement was announced in 2022 between BrightlineSunRail, Orange County, Orlando, Central Florida’s congressional delegation and various business interests including Universal Orlando and I-Drive resorts. The announcement came after a variety of previous rail proposals were discussed but never rolled.

Once it has its Miami-to-Orlando train service running, Brightline wants to extend its intercity, high-speed passenger train system from its Orlando terminal at the Orlando airport to Tampa. To do that, it needs a route through southern Orange County. Sunshine Corridor is one option, and Brightline has endorsed it. Another option sometimes discussed is farther south.

A sneak peek of the Orlando station is below.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMexico considers accepting more migrants expelled by U.S.

nextGeorgia special grand jury ends probe of Donald Trump, 2020 election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories