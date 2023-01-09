Florida Chamber previews Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit

The Florida Chamber Foundation offered a preview of one of the panel discussions planned for the 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit.

The segment, titled “Future of Work: Closing the Talent Gaps and Workforce Shortage,” will feature Steve Hatfield, who works at the international professional services firm Deloitte.

“I’m the Global Future of Work leader at Deloitte. It’s a role I’ve had since 2017. And I’ve had the pleasure of watching these trends, both pre-pandemic and post,” Hatfield says in the preview video. “During your session, I’ll be talking about where are these trends headed in the future? And what are the actions that you need to take to manage fundamental shifts around work, workforce and workplace?”

Hatfield will participate in the panel alongside leaders from Florida Gulf Coast University and global medical device company Arthrex.

They include Dr. Aysegul Timur, FGCU Vice President and Vice Provost of Strategy and Program Innovation; Dr. Shawn Felton, the Dean of the Marieb College of Health & Human Services at FGCU; Arthrex Vice President of Communications Dennis O’Keefe; and Alex Vanderlee, a student at FGCU and a member of the Sterilization and Biosafety Services Team at Arthrex.

The 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit will be held virtually on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature members of the Florida Chamber Foundation team, leading economists, and industry experts offering a glimpse into the opportunities and headwinds Florida’s economy and businesses will face over the next several years and how they will impact the Chamber’s long-term goal of growing Florida into top-10 global economy by 2030.

Topics will include a forecast of the national economy, a review of Florida’s opportunities and headwinds, the workforce shortage, and multiple segments dealing with affordable housing.

A full agenda for the 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit is available online. Registrationis open through Wednesday.