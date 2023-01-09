January 9, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Chamber previews Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit
Florida Chamber sees the state with a sunny future.

Staff ReportsJanuary 9, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Elected Broward School Board member sues over Governor’s order that voided his election

HeadlinesTech

Timeplast StartEngine campaign lands $1M

FederalHeadlines

U.S. law based on anti-Latino racism fuels immigration fight

Ff3Z0v3WYAAqAp_
The summit will be held virtually on Thursday.

The Florida Chamber Foundation offered a preview of one of the panel discussions planned for the 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit.

The segment, titled “Future of Work: Closing the Talent Gaps and Workforce Shortage,” will feature Steve Hatfield, who works at the international professional services firm Deloitte.

“I’m the Global Future of Work leader at Deloitte. It’s a role I’ve had since 2017. And I’ve had the pleasure of watching these trends, both pre-pandemic and post,” Hatfield says in the preview video. “During your session, I’ll be talking about where are these trends headed in the future? And what are the actions that you need to take to manage fundamental shifts around work, workforce and workplace?”

Hatfield will participate in the panel alongside leaders from Florida Gulf Coast University and global medical device company Arthrex.

They include Dr. Aysegul Timur, FGCU Vice President and Vice Provost of Strategy and Program Innovation; Dr. Shawn Felton, the Dean of the Marieb College of Health & Human Services at FGCU; Arthrex Vice President of Communications Dennis O’Keefe; and Alex Vanderlee, a student at FGCU and a member of the Sterilization and Biosafety Services Team at Arthrex.

The 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit will be held virtually on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature members of the Florida Chamber Foundation team, leading economists, and industry experts offering a glimpse into the opportunities and headwinds Florida’s economy and businesses will face over the next several years and how they will impact the Chamber’s long-term goal of growing Florida into top-10 global economy by 2030.

Topics will include a forecast of the national economy, a review of Florida’s opportunities and headwinds, the workforce shortage, and multiple segments dealing with affordable housing.

A full agenda for the 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit is available online. Registrationis open through Wednesday.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousU.S. law based on anti-Latino racism fuels immigration fight

nextTimeplast StartEngine campaign lands $1M

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories