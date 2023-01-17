January 17, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: The Southern Group names Diane Moulton as Chief Administrative Officer

Peter SchorschJanuary 17, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Bill Carlson puts rumors to bed, will run for re-election

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: The Vogel Group adds Kyle Langan to Tallahassee team

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: John Truitt joins GrayRobinson

southern group
Moulton was Director of Executive Staff under three Governors.

Florida Politics is the first place government affairs firms go to when announcing their newest hires — I could list a dozen examples from the past week, but this morning’s Sunburn speaks for itself.

That said, one of the largest firms in the state just made a splash hire and didn’t tell a soul, so I had to ferret this out on my own. Here goes: Word on the street is that the legendary Diane Moulton has taken a job on Adams Street.

Moulton was the longtime Director of Executive Staff in the Executive Office of the Governor, serving under Govs. Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott, and Charlie Crist. That position gave her unrivaled access to three Governors, and she was seen by each as a top aide and administrator who knew the nuts and bolts of state government like the back of her hand.

Moulton left EOG in mid-2021 and is now taking her talents to The Southern Group, which has grown to become one of the largest and most lucrative lobbying firms in the state. Moulton’s new title: Chief Administrative Officer.

The Southern Group may be keeping quiet about the hire, but its competitors are not. And they’re all saying it’s a home run.

“Diane Moulton is the most knowledgeable person I know on how state government works. She has served as the right arm of three attorney generals and three governors. She is priceless,” said George LeMieux, a former U.S. Senator and Deputy Florida Attorney General who now practices at the law firm Gunster.

Another rival, lobbyist Ron Book, said Moulton, “is quite probably one of the most knowledgeable individuals in the entire state when it comes to state and local governments of Florida.”

He continued, “Diane has been a fixture for decades at the Executive and Legislative branches and is trusted, loyal, honest, hardworking and driven, and has unparalleled access to elected and nonelected officials throughout the State and the 67 counties. What a great opportunity for The Southern Group. A truly special person.”

TECO VP of State and Regional Affairs Stephanie Smith added, “Diane is an institution in Florida with an incredible network and unparalleled experience in the process. She does everything with a smile and handles high-pressure situations with such poise and professionalism. I am confident that Diane will continue to make a meaningful impact for the State of Florida in her new role.”

For what it’s worth, I did reach out to Southern to confirm Moulton’s hiring. The brief response I received via text from Managing Partner Rachel Cone was, “Yes!”

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.17.23

nextFlorida Bar recognizes Ron Book's lifetime of service

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories