March 20, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Committee considers putting Capitol Police on patrol in downtown Tallahassee
Renovations to the Florida Capitol Complex are proceeding nicely, with the completion of the south side set for next month.

Peter SchorschMarch 20, 20233min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

State’s largest teachers’ union slams school choice legislation ‘checks to millionaires’

HeadlinesInfluence

New FWC Commissioner played role in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ investigation of Andrew Warren

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.20.23

Florida Capitol complex
The PCB would expand the department’s jurisdiction to include several more state buildings and parking garages.

Downtown Tallahassee isn’t exactly safe.

Over the past few years, the Capitol has looked less like a shining example of everything Florida has to offer and more like a scene out of the first act of Death Wish. The streets are littered with trash, human waste and an increasingly aggressive — and sometimes violent — crowd of panhandlers and homeless.

And yes, they have been violent. A month ago, Tallahassee Police apprehended a mentally disturbed man accused of assaulting several people in the downtown area. In one instance, he punched a lobbyist in the face outside of the Governors Club. Police told that lobbyist the same man was suspected in a half-dozen other assaults.

That man was not an outlier. The risk is pervasive enough that many lobbyists and state employees aren’t comfortable walking alone to their car after work. Many people have pleaded with the city government to do something — anything — to help make the area near the Capitol safe. The response has been lackluster.

Now, the Legislature may step in.

The House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee will take up a proposed committee bill this week that would expand the boundaries of the Capitol Complex, giving the Capitol Police more authority to keep the area secure.

Currently, Capitol Police have jurisdiction over the Capitol Complex, defined in statute as the area bounded by Monroe, Jefferson, Duval and Gaines streets. Under the proposed bill (SAT 23-01), their jurisdiction would expand eastward to Calhoun Street and westward to S. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The area bounded by Monroe Street, Gaines Street, Calhoun Street, and East Pensacola Street would be known as “Memorial Park.” The Holland Building, the Elliot Building, the R.A. Gray Building, and their associated parking garages fall within the new confines.

The bill will be heard when the committee meets at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Room 212 of the Knott Building.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousState's largest teachers' union slams school choice legislation 'checks to millionaires'

nextJohn Legg to kick off Pasco Superintendent campaign next month

One comment

  • Victroiya

    March 20, 2023 at 6:16 am

    nice

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories