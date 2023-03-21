March 21, 2023
Personnel note: Tom Quinn to lead LSN Partners’ D.C. office

Thomas-Quinn-ART
Quinn helped establish and grow LSN's federal practice since joining the firm in 2021.

Tom Quinn has been promoted to Managing Partner at LSN Partners’ Washington office, the firm announced.

Quinn joined LSN Partners two years ago and has helped the firm establish an office, build a D.C. team and grow its federal practice, which represents “some of the most innovative clients in the nation’s capital.”

Quinn has nearly two decades of experience advising corporate, political and academic leaders on complex processes within the executive and legislative branches of the federal government.

LSN Partners’ news release said Quinn “successfully positions clients as subject matter authorities and recipients of significant federal awards to support national security programs, workforce development, and infrastructure.”

Quinn began his career working for U.S. Rep. Peter Visclosky, an Indiana Democrat who served on the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

With expertise in national security and infrastructure policy, Quinn has helped build successful public-private partnerships focused on regional economic development. He has also worked for a prominent lobbying firm in Washington, D.C., and amassed a diverse portfolio of clients.

“Since joining LSN, Tom has proven to be a results-driven and well-respected leader and team member,” said Alex Heckler, the firm’s Managing Partner. “Tom’s ability to solve complicated problems through federal advocacy strategies is acknowledged by all who work with him.”

LSN Partners, based in Miami, is a full-service consulting firm offering strategic advice and advocacy in government affairs, government procurement, emergency management, business development and communications.

