Danny Nix launches campaign for HD 75

Republican Danny Nix is launching a campaign for the House seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Mike Grant.

Nix filed his paperwork to run in House District 75 on Tuesday. He has lived in Southwest Florida for the past 12 years and currently works as a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Sunstar as a part of the Nix Team. A campaign news release said he plans to use his professional experience “to help solve Florida’s housing crisis.”

His resumé lists numerous board positions — he is a past Chair and former Trustee of the Board for Florida Southwestern State College and the former President of the Economic Development Partnership of Charlotte County. He is also the current President of the Realtors of Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, and DeSoto, Inc.

The campaign announcement also included plaudits for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who proved in 2022 that he holds immeasurable sway over Republican Primary politics.

“Gov. DeSantis has inspired me to answer the call to serve. His leadership on protecting and defending our freedoms is unmatched and, as a freedom-loving Floridian, I plan on focusing on continuing that fight,” Nix said.

“My faith in God, my belief in our Constitution, and the unwavering support of my family, friends and community will be the foundation of this campaign. As a lifelong conservative, I will use my experience with Florida’s real estate market to help make Florida more affordable and solve our state’s housing crisis.”

Nix and his wife, Carla, have two children, both of whom want to work in health care. The campaign described Nix and his family as habitual churchgoers who root for the University of Georgia.

Nix is the first-in candidate to succeed Grant, who is barred from running for re-election next year. HD 75 covers parts of Charlotte and Sarasota counties and was drawn to elect a Republican. Voter registration numbers show that the GOP held a two-to-one advantage over Democrats as of October.