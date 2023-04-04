April 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Danny Nix launches campaign for HD 75
Danny Nix. Image via Facebook.

Drew WilsonApril 4, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Keith Truenow announces Senate bid to succeed Dennis Baxley

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Ebo Entsuah announces bid for open SD 13 seat

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Two Republicans vie to challenge Democrat in PBC HD 93

Danny Nix
'Gov. DeSantis has inspired me to answer the call to serve.'

Republican Danny Nix is launching a campaign for the House seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Mike Grant.

Nix filed his paperwork to run in House District 75 on Tuesday. He has lived in Southwest Florida for the past 12 years and currently works as a Realtor at Coldwell Banker Sunstar as a part of the Nix Team. A campaign news release said he plans to use his professional experience “to help solve Florida’s housing crisis.”

His resumé lists numerous board positions — he is a past Chair and former Trustee of the Board for Florida Southwestern State College and the former President of the Economic Development Partnership of Charlotte County. He is also the current President of the Realtors of Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, and DeSoto, Inc.

The campaign announcement also included plaudits for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who proved in 2022 that he holds immeasurable sway over Republican Primary politics.

“Gov. DeSantis has inspired me to answer the call to serve. His leadership on protecting and defending our freedoms is unmatched and, as a freedom-loving Floridian, I plan on focusing on continuing that fight,” Nix said.

“My faith in God, my belief in our Constitution, and the unwavering support of my family, friends and community will be the foundation of this campaign. As a lifelong conservative, I will use my experience with Florida’s real estate market to help make Florida more affordable and solve our state’s housing crisis.”

Nix and his wife, Carla, have two children, both of whom want to work in health care. The campaign described Nix and his family as habitual churchgoers who root for the University of Georgia.

Nix is the first-in candidate to succeed Grant, who is barred from running for re-election next year. HD 75 covers parts of Charlotte and Sarasota counties and was drawn to elect a Republican. Voter registration numbers show that the GOP held a two-to-one advantage over Democrats as of October.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLegislation targeting auto part theft passes Senate

nextTwo win seats on Miami Springs City Council, razor-close third race heads to recount

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Florida politicians react to Donald Trump’s arraignment for role in porn star hush money payment
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more