Chris Sprowls joins Tampa Electric, Peoples Gas boards

Former House Speaker Chris Sprowls has been appointed to the board of directors for both Tampa Electric (TECO) and Peoples Gas. His appointment was effective April 1, TECO and Peoples Gas board chair Scott Balfour announced.

Sprowls is Of Counsel for the Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney PA law firm. He served 8 years in the House, beginning in 2014, and was Speaker from 2020 to 2022.

A lawyer by trade, Sprowls previously served as a gang and homicide prosecutor in Florida’s Sixth Judicial Circuit.

He chairs the advisory board for the University of Florida’s Lastinger Center for Learning, and is a director for Flagship Bank.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience in public service, and he will be a great addition to our boards,” Balfour said. “The boards and teams at Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas will benefit from Chris’s expertise and perspective as we continue to reliably serve our customers and enable the transition to a cleaner energy future in the growing Florida market.”

Sprowls, of Clearwater, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and his Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law.

Tampa Electric, one of Florida’s largest investor-owned electric utilities, serves approximately 830,000 customers in West Central Florida. Peoples Gas System, Florida’s largest natural gas distribution utility, serves nearly 470,000 customers across Florida. The companies are subsidiaries of Emera Inc., a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.