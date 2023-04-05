April 5, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chris Sprowls joins Tampa Electric, Peoples Gas boards
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/07/22-House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, during Session, Monday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Peter SchorschApril 5, 20232min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate, House ready votes on steeper punishment for attacking defense lawyers, public defenders

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Diagnosis for 4.5.23: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

HeadlinesTech

Bill easing restrictions on delivery drones coasts to Senate floor — with some changes

FLAPOL030722CH044
'Chris brings a wealth of experience in public service, and he will be a great addition to our boards.'

Former House Speaker Chris Sprowls has been appointed to the board of directors for both Tampa Electric (TECO) and Peoples Gas. His appointment was effective April 1, TECO and Peoples Gas board chair Scott Balfour announced.

Sprowls is Of Counsel for the Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney PA law firm. He served 8 years in the House, beginning in 2014, and was Speaker from 2020 to 2022.

A lawyer by trade, Sprowls previously served as a gang and homicide prosecutor in Florida’s Sixth Judicial Circuit.

He chairs the advisory board for the University of Florida’s Lastinger Center for Learning, and is a director for Flagship Bank.

“Chris brings a wealth of experience in public service, and he will be a great addition to our boards,” Balfour said. “The boards and teams at Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas will benefit from Chris’s expertise and perspective as we continue to reliably serve our customers and enable the transition to a cleaner energy future in the growing Florida market.”

Sprowls, of Clearwater, earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and his Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law.

Tampa Electric, one of Florida’s largest investor-owned electric utilities, serves approximately 830,000 customers in West Central Florida. Peoples Gas System, Florida’s largest natural gas distribution utility, serves nearly 470,000 customers across Florida. The companies are subsidiaries of Emera Inc., a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDiagnosis for 4.5.23: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

nextSenate, House ready votes on steeper punishment for attacking defense lawyers, public defenders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
What happens when Ambitious Ron DeSantis becomes Aggrieved Ron DeSantis?
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more