April 13, 2023
Bookmakers are losing confidence that Ron DeSantis becomes President in 2024

Anne Geggis

desantis, ron - in front of an american flag
The Governor has the third-best chances of becoming President, bookmakers say, but his odds are trending downward.

The chances that “America’s Governor” becomes the nation’s President in 2024 appear to be slipping, according to bookmakers.

SuperBettingSites, a media outlet that analyzes bookmakers’ odds, found Gov. Ron DeSantis still ranks third in the odds that he’ll be the 47th U.S. President — behind President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

But the analysis found a downward trend in support for the champion of “Free Florida.”

The implied probability that DeSantis will be answering to “President” is now at 22.2%, a tick below where he was in November. That same number had surged to 37.5% in January, as the full flush of his huge margin of victory for re-election hit, presumably.

His 19-point lead in last year’s contest against former Gov. Charlie Crist on Election Day is now regarded as the largest in modern Florida history.

DeSantis has not declared himself a candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, but all other signs seem to make his candidacy a foregone conclusion. He’s raised a ton of cash. He published a book earlier this year, “The Courage to be Free,” which dares to have an ambitious subtitle: “Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.” He’s now on a national tour for that book.

The men that DeSantis has to catch, meanwhile, have gained ground, according to SuperBettingSites’ analysis.

Biden’s implied probability of being re-elected has nearly doubled in the last year, from 18.2% to 35.3%, the analysis found.

Trump has remained level in the implied probability of recapturing the title of Commander in Chief, the bookmaker analysis shows. It’s now at 28.6%, the same as in April 2022. That number increased to 29.3% implied probability in November, only to drop to 10.3% in January.

Another wild swing in Trump’s implied probability of getting elected again might be around the corner.

“His current situation is a considerable improvement … however, (that) might change in the upcoming months,” the analysis says, citing criminal charges that might not wear well.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

One comment

  • Non ADA Trolley Bill McSued

    April 13, 2023 at 5:14 pm

    He never cared about being president.. only scoring points for religious extremists and other far right nut jobs in Florida. He’s blown it and on top of that he doesn’t give a flying fk.

    Reply

