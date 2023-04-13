Bookmakers are losing confidence that Ron DeSantis becomes President in 2024

The chances that “America’s Governor” becomes the nation’s President in 2024 appear to be slipping, according to bookmakers.

SuperBettingSites, a media outlet that analyzes bookmakers’ odds, found Gov. Ron DeSantis still ranks third in the odds that he’ll be the 47th U.S. President — behind President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

But the analysis found a downward trend in support for the champion of “Free Florida.”

The implied probability that DeSantis will be answering to “President” is now at 22.2%, a tick below where he was in November. That same number had surged to 37.5% in January, as the full flush of his huge margin of victory for re-election hit, presumably.

His 19-point lead in last year’s contest against former Gov. Charlie Crist on Election Day is now regarded as the largest in modern Florida history.

DeSantis has not declared himself a candidate in the 2024 Presidential Election, but all other signs seem to make his candidacy a foregone conclusion. He’s raised a ton of cash. He published a book earlier this year, “The Courage to be Free,” which dares to have an ambitious subtitle: “Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.” He’s now on a national tour for that book.

The men that DeSantis has to catch, meanwhile, have gained ground, according to SuperBettingSites’ analysis.

Biden’s implied probability of being re-elected has nearly doubled in the last year, from 18.2% to 35.3%, the analysis found.

Trump has remained level in the implied probability of recapturing the title of Commander in Chief, the bookmaker analysis shows. It’s now at 28.6%, the same as in April 2022. That number increased to 29.3% implied probability in November, only to drop to 10.3% in January.

Another wild swing in Trump’s implied probability of getting elected again might be around the corner.