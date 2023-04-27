Is a Senate electric vehicle bill disproportionately punishing Florida EV owners?

Electric vehicles already make up 6.7% of vehicles today, and it is anticipated that electric vehicles will see enormous growth over the next decade. A new tax in SB 1070 would create an annual license tax of $200 for Florida electric vehicle owners, making it one of the highest in the nation.

While there is no argument that electric vehicle (EV) drivers should pay their fair share, there are two specific issues with the proposal. First, EV owners would be taxed a significantly higher rate than drivers of traditional gas-fueled cars. Currently, Floridians who pay gas taxes pay on average $125 a year to the state, while this tax for EV owners will be set at $200.

Secondly, roughly 50% of gas taxes paid in Florida are paid by tourists. Under SB 1070, while Florida EV owners will pay a significant tax, visitors to Florida who drive electric vehicles will pay nothing.

This was the specific concern raised by Sen. Gayle Harrell, who pointed out the unfairness of giving a free ride to 127 million annual visitors part time residents whose vehicles are registered elsewhere — more than half of whom drive to Florida. Additionally, as the Senator noted, the tax would not apply to commercial heavy-duty trucks that cause significant wear and tear on Florida’s roads.

To date, the House has resisted considering this tax on electric vehicle owners — a tax that would jump to $250 annually beginning in January 2028.

Alexandra DySard at the Environmental Defense Fund, an international nonprofit organization with offices in Florida, recommended the state consider two policy changes.

First, DySard suggested the state look at different models for ensuring electric vehicle owners pay their share of road maintenance, including the option of levying a tax that is paid when a driver uses a commercial charging facility — a plan that would ensure tourists help pay for ongoing road needs.

Second, she urged the Legislature to set aside a portion of the tax paid by electric vehicle owners be set aside to help commercial operators expand charging infrastructure to ensure the influx of new electric vehicles does not create evacuation concerns. Her testimony cited several states like Alabama and Washington who dedicate a portion of fees towards expanding EV infrastructure across the state.

Florida’s Department of Transportation has already developed an Electric Vehicle Master Plan but would need funding to focus on rural areas and along evacuation corridors to ensure public safety and unclogged roads in emergency situations. The proposed bill does not dedicate revenue to achieving the state’s goal.

The proposed license tax will require a two-thirds supermajority vote in the House and Senate to pass. The vote will be closely watched by electric vehicle owners, manufacturers, and dealers in Florida, who have a significant stake in the outcome.