Melbourne Starbucks workers unionize

Workers at a Starbucks in Melbourne are joining a national union of company employees to better negotiate for improved working conditions.

Baristas at the Wickham Road and Baymeadows Boulevard store in Melbourne have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.

They join employees from more than 300 other Starbucks stores across 42 states and the District of Columbia to join the New York-based organization, which claims some 41,000 supporters.

The move came one day after a dozen employees at Store 11484 penned an open letter to Starbucks’ new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, informing him of their intention to unionize and complaining of “hostile management, hour cuts, job insecurity, labor theft and unsustainable wages.”

Starbucks has fallen under increased scrutiny over the last few years for its possible anti-union tactics as workers for the café chain have moved to organize amid store closures, alleged retaliatory actions against unionizers and rulings by federal judges that the company illegally fired workers in New York and Tennessee.

The NLRB has issued more than 80 complaints against Starbucks for violating federal labor laws, including surveilling workers, denying benefits to union employees and holding “captive audience” meetings in which managers allegedly pressured and intimidated workers.

Following his resignation last month, three-time CEO Howard Schultz testified before a Senate committee about the company’s labor practices on the same day Starbucks reported its shareholders had decided against commissioning an independent assessment of its worker relations.

Criticism fell largely along party lines, with Democrats lambasting Schultz and the company and Republicans coming to its defense.

Independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was among Starbucks’ sharpest detractors, asserting the company had “done everything in their power to prevent” employees from unionizing under Schultz’s leadership.

Republican U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah called it “somewhat rich that (Schultz was) being grilled by people who have never had the opportunity to create a single job.”

Adrian Ramirez, an employee at the Melbourne store and one of its union organizers, said in a statement it is “disheartening” to see such a successful company resist employee efforts to organize.

“The right to unionize and collectively bargain is a fundamental aspect of workers’ rights and allows for a fair and balanced relationship between the employer and employee,” he said. “By opposing unionization, Starbucks sends a message that they prioritize their own profits over the wellbeing and agency of their workforce, which ultimately undermines the principles of a just and equitable society.”

Starbucks is a publicly traded business with about 258,000 employees, according to Forbes, which lists it as the 17th best female-friendly company, the 30th most innovative company in the world, the 60th best employer for diversity in Canada and No. 71 on the Forbes Halo 100, which recognizes brands by industry for consumer services.