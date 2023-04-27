Outlier? National poll shows Ron DeSantis losing to Donald Trump, 62% to 16%

A new national poll is the worst survey Gov. Ron DeSantis has encountered since entering the 2024 discussion.
An Emerson College poll in the field Monday and Tuesday shows Donald Trump consolidating Republican support in a potential race for President, with 62% of voters polled choosing the former President.
DeSantis was 46 points behind in second place, pulling 16% support, in what is his worst showing in any national survey of the 2024 field in recent memory. Mike Pence’s 7% puts him in third place.
“Trump’s 62% reflects an increase in support for the first time in an Emerson national poll since June 2022, where he has held a consistent 55%. Since the February national poll, DeSantis has lost nine points of support, from 25% to 16%,” a polling memo from Emerson asserts.
The newest sample surveyed 385 GOP registered voters.
The Emerson poll diverges from the FiveThirtyEight average of polls, which shows a Trump trend in aggregate. The former President leads DeSantis 51% to 24% on average, with Pence at 6% and Nikki Haley at 4%.
It could also be argued that Emerson polling favors Trump for some reason.
A poll of 384 likely New Hampshire GOP Primary voters conducted between March 3 and March 5 by Emerson College found Trump taking 58% support, with DeSantis in a distant second place with 17%. That’s one of the weakest Granite State performances for DeSantis.
An April Emerson poll in Kentucky was full of Bluegrass State boo-hoos for the Florida Governor, with Trump leading DeSantis 62% to 23%.
A March survey of 443 Republican Florida voters from Emerson College shows the former President up 3 points over the Florida Governor. Trump took 47% of those surveyed, with DeSantis taking 44%.
On his overseas trip, DeSantis has fumbled questions about Trump and polling.
“Once the Midterm Election happened, he started taking shots at me,” DeSantis said on Hannity from Japan. “I didn’t really do anything to do it except do a good job.”
During an earlier press conference, DeSantis said he’s “not a candidate.”
“We’ll see if and when that changes,” he added, noticeably bobbing his head as he answered, an image that opponents have memed all week.
Trump continues to pillory DeSantis from Florida, including mocking the Governor’s international travel as desperate.
“The ‘Consultants’ are sending DeSanctus, and demanding he go immediately, on an emergency Round the World tour of U.S representative population countries, like South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Israel, in order to up his game and see if he can remove the stain from his failing campaign. Bad poll numbers!”
4 comments
Ron Duh Sweeper
April 27, 2023 at 11:10 am
Ron Duh is positioned as sweeper, sitting by, waiting for the final load of manure to fall for Trump. Ron thinks he can wait Trump out. Ron thinks Trump is a Tootsie Roll Pop and DJT”s indictments are the licks. Ron Duh doesn’t realize, he is the real sucker.
Swamp Rat
April 27, 2023 at 11:22 am
I would say it is you that is the sucker. Voting for a senile old man that has to have cheat sheets, and graphs to identify reporters in a fake press conference and already holds the questions and then has his answers. He and the state run media are a joke and you too are a fool that will once again vote for that incompetent fool.
Ron Duh Sweeper
April 27, 2023 at 11:57 am
Call me a foo all you want, but Ron DeSantis is the one losing to another loser at 62% to 16%. What is the state run media? Is that the one that just paid three quarters of a billion dollars to Dominion Voting Systems for defamation, with another payout coming soon to Smartmatic Voting Systems for twice the price, and also the one that just fired everybody again? Also, lol, “Sharpiegate Never Forget!”
Ron is halfway to Outlier
April 27, 2023 at 12:37 pm
Ron Duh Santies is at least halfway to being an outlier, but I ain’t saying which half: Out, or liar.