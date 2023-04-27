Outlier? National poll shows Ron DeSantis losing to Donald Trump, 62% to 16%

A new national poll is the worst survey Gov. Ron DeSantis has encountered since entering the 2024 discussion.

An Emerson College poll in the field Monday and Tuesday shows Donald Trump consolidating Republican support in a potential race for President, with 62% of voters polled choosing the former President.

DeSantis was 46 points behind in second place, pulling 16% support, in what is his worst showing in any national survey of the 2024 field in recent memory. Mike Pence’s 7% puts him in third place.

“Trump’s 62% reflects an increase in support for the first time in an Emerson national poll since June 2022, where he has held a consistent 55%. Since the February national poll, DeSantis has lost nine points of support, from 25% to 16%,” a polling memo from Emerson asserts.

The newest sample surveyed 385 GOP registered voters.

The Emerson poll diverges from the FiveThirtyEight average of polls, which shows a Trump trend in aggregate. The former President leads DeSantis 51% to 24% on average, with Pence at 6% and Nikki Haley at 4%.

It could also be argued that Emerson polling favors Trump for some reason.

A poll of 384 likely New Hampshire GOP Primary voters conducted between March 3 and March 5 by Emerson College found Trump taking 58% support, with DeSantis in a distant second place with 17%. That’s one of the weakest Granite State performances for DeSantis.

An April Emerson poll in Kentucky was full of Bluegrass State boo-hoos for the Florida Governor, with Trump leading DeSantis 62% to 23%.

A March survey of 443 Republican Florida voters from Emerson College shows the former President up 3 points over the Florida Governor. Trump took 47% of those surveyed, with DeSantis taking 44%.

On his overseas trip, DeSantis has fumbled questions about Trump and polling.

“Once the Midterm Election happened, he started taking shots at me,” DeSantis said on Hannity from Japan. “I didn’t really do anything to do it except do a good job.”

During an earlier press conference, DeSantis said he’s “not a candidate.”

“We’ll see if and when that changes,” he added, noticeably bobbing his head as he answered, an image that opponents have memed all week.

Trump continues to pillory DeSantis from Florida, including mocking the Governor’s international travel as desperate.

“The ‘Consultants’ are sending DeSanctus, and demanding he go immediately, on an emergency Round the World tour of U.S representative population countries, like South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Israel, in order to up his game and see if he can remove the stain from his failing campaign. Bad poll numbers!”