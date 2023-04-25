Donald Trump questions flummox Ron DeSantis in Japan

Ron DeSantis continues to be haunted by Donald Trump even in Japan.

On Tuesday in Japan (Monday night in the U.S.), the Florida Governor floundered when asked on Hannity why the former President had gone sour on him.

Squinting into the sun, the Governor attempted to take the high road.

“You know, I enjoyed supporting him when he was president. We worked really hard for his re-election in Florida and I always had a good relationship with him. And then once the midterm election happened, he started taking shots at me,” DeSantis said.

“I didn’t really do anything to do it except do a good job. But that’s fine. I mean, Sean, you know, when you’re making things happen, you take incoming from a variety of targets. So that’s just the nature of the business and I’m happy, I’m happy to stand strong and do what’s right.”

DeSantis had inconvenient questions about Trump on Monday in Japan also, with a reporter asking about his poll weakness against Trump.

DeSantis said he’s “not a candidate.”

“We’ll see if and when that changes,” he added, bobbing his head as he answered.

Trump continues to pillory DeSantis from Florida, meanwhile, including mocking the Governor’s international travel as desperate.

“The ‘Consultants’ are sending DeSanctus, and demanding he go immediately, on an emergency Round the World tour of U.S representative population countries, like South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Israel, in order to up his game and see if he can remove the stain from his failing campaign. Bad poll numbers!”

In a Newsmax interview Monday night, Trump dismissed the idea of DeSantis being a good candidate even in the future.

“Look right now, I’m very down on him. I’m a believer in loyalty and I’m a believer in other things and he has obviously not run a very good campaign because he’s getting, he’s getting crushed. So, I really don’t know.”

“I’m very disappointed in him because I’m a loyal person maybe to a fault. I’m a loyal person and somebody gets you into office and then you’re telling people, ‘well, I don’t know if I’ll run against the President.’ I mean, life shouldn’t have to work that way. But it does.”